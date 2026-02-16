AAAAI Opposes Repeal of Endangerment Finding

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) opposes the proposal to repeal the Endangerment Finding, which is based on decades of scientific evidence demonstrating that greenhouse gas emissions contribute to environmental changes that adversely affect human health.

The proposed action disregards a substantial body of peer-reviewed science linking greenhouse gas–driven climate change to worsening asthma and allergic disease outcomes. Extensive research published in the AAAAI family of journals: The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI) and The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice (JACI: In Practice) and The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: Global (JACI: Global) shows that rising temperatures and increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide levels are associated with increased aeroallergen exposure and decreased air quality that negatively affect asthma control and allergic disease burden.

Science-based regulation of greenhouse gas emissions is an important public health measure that supports evidence-based care in allergy, asthma and immunology. Weakening these protections increases preventable risk for patients and undermines efforts to protect respiratory and allergic health now and in the future.

"The Endangerment Finding reflects a broad and enduring scientific consensus that greenhouse gas emissions pose a risk to human health," said AAAAI President Frank S. Virant, MD, FAAAAI. "Weakening that foundation has negative consequences for patient care and public health, which is why it is important that environmental decisions remain based on established science."

The AAAAI has a history of endorsing legislation that supports clean air. Recently, the AAAAI wrote in support of the Public Health Air Quality Act (H.R.6782/S.3529), which would require the EPA to deploy fenceline air quality monitoring for pollutants contributing to poor health outcomes—including asthma—across vulnerable populations.

The AAAAI will continue to advance evidence-based policies and scientific research that protect patients with asthma and allergic and immunologic diseases and support clean air as a fundamental component of public health.

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is the leading membership organization of more than 7,100 allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists and other professionals with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI is the go-to resource for patients living with allergies, asthma and immune deficiency disorders.

