AAACF's Vital Seniors Competition Announces Ten Finalists!

"This initiative will spark innovative, actionable solutions to the serious problems faced by vulnerable seniors, their families, and caregivers," said Neel Hajra, CEO of the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation. "Between 2010 and 2040, the number of adults age 60+ in Washtenaw County will more than double, as will the number of seniors in poverty. Life for everyone in 2040 will be shaped by how we respond now to the needs of the aging."

The ten finalists are:

Ann Arbor Center for Independent Living

Area Agency on Aging 1-B

Avalon Housing

Chelsea Senior Center

Eastern Michigan University

Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County

NEW - Nonprofit Enterprise at Work, in partnership with New Foundry

Shelter Association of Washtenaw County

Trinity Health At Home, in partnership with Huron Valley Ambulance

Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley

Each of the 10 finalist teams will receive a capacity grant of $20,000. Throughout the summer, finalist teams will participate in trainings, coach & mentor support, and technical assistance to develop their proposals. This investment in the ten finalists will allow them to strengthen their innovation products and services. The public will be invited to vote for two People's Choice Awards of $50,000 in Fall 2018, when a total of six prizes will be awarded, including the Vital Seniors Grand Prize of $500,000 and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr., Foundation Caregiver Prize of $250,000.

More information, including a synopsis of GHLF, can be found at www.vitalseniorscomp.com

About the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation

Established in 1963, AAACF is dedicated to enriching the quality of life throughout Washtenaw County. A core team of 17 trustees, 12 staff, and 400 volunteers connects people, charitable causes, and permanent capital for community impact.

