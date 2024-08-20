AAASE Inaugural Annual Summit and Fellow Induction Ceremony

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian American Academy of Science and Engineering (AAASE) is thrilled to announce its Inaugural Annual Summit and Fellow Induction Ceremony, which will take place on November 15-17th, 2024, at the Beckman Center at the National Academy of Sciences in Irvine, California. This landmark event will gather prominent figures in science, technology, and engineering to celebrate the achievements of our inaugural Fellows and discuss critical issues in these fields. 23 outstanding inaugural AAASE Fellows will be announced soon.

Event Overview:

The AAASE Inaugural Annual Summit will foster collaboration, innovation, and leadership within the Asian American scientific and engineering communities. Attendees can engage with leading experts, participate in thought-provoking discussions, and explore cutting-edge research and developments. This summit represents a unique convergence of academia, industry, and policy, addressing today's most pressing challenges and opportunities in science and technology.

Keynote Speakers and Sessions:

The event will feature inspiring talks and engaging discussions with renowned speakers, including:

Steve Chu , Nobel Laureate and former U.S. Secretary of Energy, will highlight the significant contributions of Asian Americans to science and technology.

Nobel Laureate and former U.S. Secretary of Energy, will highlight the significant contributions of Asian Americans to science and technology. Zhenan Bao , NAS, NAE, AAAS, and NAI fellow, is recognized for her groundbreaking work in wearable electronic materials.

, NAS, NAE, AAAS, and NAI fellow, is recognized for her groundbreaking work in wearable electronic materials. Savio L.-Y. Woo , NAE and NAM fellow, is a pioneer in bioengineering and biomechanics.

, NAE and NAM fellow, is a pioneer in bioengineering and biomechanics. Kam Leong , NAE and NAM fellow, is an expert in biomaterials, gene/drug delivery, and tissue engineering.

NAE and NAM fellow, is an expert in biomaterials, gene/drug delivery, and tissue engineering. Andrea Liu , a NAS fellow, will delve into the physics of soft and living materials.

, a NAS fellow, will delve into the physics of soft and living materials. Jie Xue , an NAE fellow, explores the frontiers of computer technology and artificial intelligence.

, an NAE fellow, explores the frontiers of computer technology and artificial intelligence. Subra Suresh , NAS, NAE, and NAM fellow, is renowned for his contributions to materials science and engineering and his leadership in academia and industry.

, NAS, NAE, and NAM fellow, is renowned for his contributions to materials science and engineering and his leadership in academia and industry. Arun Majumdar , NAS, NAE, and AAAS fellow, is distinguished for his work in energy, materials science, and technology policy.

, NAS, NAE, and AAAS fellow, is distinguished for his work in energy, materials science, and technology policy. Alice Huang , AAAS fellow and former President, is a distinguished virologist at CalTech, an able administrator, and a lifelong advocate for diversity in the scientific workforce.

, AAAS fellow and former President, is a distinguished virologist at CalTech, an able administrator, and a lifelong advocate for diversity in the scientific workforce. Ah-Hyung "Alissa" Park is the Ronald and Valerie Sugar Dean of the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering.

Samueli Hansong Zhang was Roblox's founding VP of Technology and Chief Scientist of the blockbuster AR game Pokemon Go, where he led technology initiatives in AR and AI. He is a new member of Committee of 100.

Roblox's Pokemon Wei Cai is a leader in new energy technologies and fosters diverse leadership in the industry.

High School Project Design Competition:

A summit highlight will be the final round of the high school design project competition, featuring top teams from the prestigious AAASE Princeton and Stanford Summer Academies. These young innovators will present their projects, showcasing the future science and engineering leaders.

About AAASE:

The Asian American Academy of Science and Engineering (AAASE) was established to advance and promote the scientific and engineering contributions of Asian Americans. AAASE aims to foster a collaborative network of scientists, engineers, and professionals, advocate for the recognition and inclusion of Asian Americans in STEM fields, and provide mentorship and support for emerging scientists and engineers.

This event is organized by the AAASE Program Committee, chaired by Peter Ma, with committee members including Ju Li, Haibin Xu, Yiguang Ju, X. Edward Guo, Jingjing Shang, Fred Yan, and Mohan Sankaran.

Registration and Contact:

For more information and to register for the AAASE Inaugural Annual Summit and Fellow Induction Ceremony, please visit our website at https://www.aaase.org/.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a historic event that brings together thought leaders, innovators, and future trailblazers.

CONTACT: X. Edward Guo, [email protected]

