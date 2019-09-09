AABB - Asia Metals Announces Analyst Report Scheduled For Release Thursday September 12, 2019

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., today announced the company will publish an initial analyst report in conjunction with analyst coverage recently initiated. The company recently published a management upate reviewing the acceleration of the Company's gold mining operations expansion activities in 2019. As a result of the significant production achievements made in the 3rd quarter to date, the Company is anticipating record 3rd quarter results and has increased its 2019 outlook by 20% to include a minimum $6 Million annual gross profit projection. AABB reported $2.75 million in gross profits for the first six months of 2019.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

