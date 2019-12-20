AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Acquisition Campaign Expands to Strategic Lithium Properties

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB ), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., today announced the continued directive to expand the Company's property acquisition campaign to include a further diversification of high growth holdings. In addition to the on-going acquisition campaign targeting mineral properties that have historic gold production, the Company intends to acquire lithium properties and interests as part of its strategic growth program. The world-wide demand for lithium is expected to continue on a path of tremendous growth into the next decade induced by the pervasive production of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, personal electronics and electric storage devices. The Company will be coordinating the efforts of several land agents and property consultants to assess the viability of lithium acquisitions into 2020.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

Contact the Company at:

Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com

Website: www.asiametalsinc.com

Phone: +1-702-866-9054

Cervitude Intelligent Relations

Nicholas Coriano

SOURCE Asia Broadband Inc.

Related Links

http://www.asiametalsinc.com

