AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Announces Candidate Gold Mine Acquisition Site Visits

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB ) OTC: AABB, through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., today announced a schedule of new acquisition property site visits in conjunction with its recently announced gold mine acquisition campaign to expand its existing gold mine operations. AABB today confirms the Company's acquisition team travel to multiple locations in South America, Central America and Mexico. Representing the Company during the site visits will be a mineral lands agent specializing in the Americas region, a geological consultant to assess production profit potential and representatives from the Company's Joint Venture Partner to analyze the expansion potential of each site location. The expectations of the acquisition initiative are to secure one or more new gold properties with high development potential in the 3rd or 4th quarter of this year.

The Company's new gold mine acquisition campaign is targeting properties that have historic gold production in South America, Central America and Mexico. The focus of the campaign is to duplicate the successful acquisition model of the Company's existing high-density, shallow gold mine property in Guerrero, Mexico, that had known historical gold vein structures prior to AABB's full-scale development and production expansion.

AABB Management Update On Existing Gold Mine And Acquisition Pipeline

The company plans to publish a management update on Thursday this week, September 5, 2019. The update will include the latest developments with the company's high-density, shallow goldmine in Guerrero, Mexico in addition to more information on the company's gold mine acquisition campaign. The company recently reported $2.75 million in 2019 YTD gross profits from its overall operations and the update will include further details on the company's previously disclosed $5 million gross profit target for year-end 2019. Learn more about ongoing operations, the Guerrero gold mine, and the new gold mine acquisition campaign in the management update on Thursday.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

Contact the Company at:

Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com

Website: www.asiametalsinc.com

Phone: +1-702-866-9054

Cervitude Intelligent Relations

Nicholas Coriano

SOURCE Asia Broadband Inc.

Related Links

http://www.asiametalsinc.com

