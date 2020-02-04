AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Assay Results Continue to Confirm High Grade Gold Mineralization

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., today announced further results of the Phase II Drill Program being conducted in close proximity to the Company's mine in Guerrero, Mexico. The third drilling stage of the Phase II Program was completed in January 2020 on the Company's concessions in the La Coloradas area and consisted of 11 holes to an average depth of 468 meters (m) and 5,148 (m) in total were drilled. The focal point of the results were high grade gold mineralization intersections in multiple drill holes. The most prominent gold value intersections were 4.1 meters (m) graded at 13.2 grams per ton (g/t), 4.9 meters (m) graded at 12.0 grams per ton (g/t) and 5.9 meters (m) graded at 10.8 grams per ton (g/t).

Asia Metals Inc. - Phase II Drilling Program Data Feb. 2020 - La Coloradas













Hole ID Hole (m) Start (m) End (m) Width (m) AU (g/t) AG (g/t)













LC2019AM-XXXV 481 244 252 7.4 9.03 1.02



359 365 5.9 5.14 1.19 LC2019AM-XXXVI 512 237 246 8.3 7.67 0.92



321 331 9.6 3.59 1.08



436 449 12.7 1.76 1.14 LC2019AM-XXXVII 497 289 294 4.1 13.21 0.89



365 376 10.2 1.67 1.13



438 448 9.4 1.05 0.66 LC2019AM-XXXVIII 473 284 290 5.8 6.73 0.92



351 367 15.4 2.98 1.21



417 427 9.1 1.22 1.09 LC2019AM-XXXIX 466 304 313 8.6 5.57 1.63



379 391 11.4 3.81 1.14 LC2019AM-XL 490 314 327 4.9 12.02 0.74



346 351 12.3 2.86 1.57



398 411 7.2 1.63 1.01 LC2019AM-XLI 374 - - - IR* IR* LC2019AM-XLII 459 279 285 5.1 3.26 1.25



332 341 8.8 7.45 1.07 LC2019AM-XLIII 501 292 304 11.4 2.77 0.99



349 355 5.9 10.85 0.79



438 442 3.7 1.19 0.97 LC2020AM-XLIV 413 - - - IR* IR* LC2020AM-XLV 482 286 304 17.3 2.74 1.16



331 342 10.8 5.31 1.39













* Please note that the IR in data table above represents an Insignificant Result





As the Company continues accelerating its mining operations expansion activities in 2020, the $4M Phase II Exploration and Development Program is ongoing and the fourth stage drill results are anticipated to be available late in the first quarter. The 20,000 (m) drilling campaign is targeting areas in extended proximity to the Company's mine in Guerrero, Mexico, to further delineate the known historical and new gold vein structures.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

