AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Assay Results Continue To Confirm Substantial Gold Mineralization

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., today announced further results of the 2019 Phase II Drill Program being conducted in close proximity to the Company's mine in Guerrero, Mexico.  The second drilling stage of the Phase II Program was completed in November 2019 on the Company's concessions in the La Coloradas area and consisted of 12 holes to an average depth of 446 meters (m) and 5,350 (m) in total were drilled. The focal point of the results were significant gold mineralization intersections in multiple drill holes. The most prominent gold value intersections were 4.9 meters (m) graded at 12.1 grams per ton (g/t), 5.2 meters (m) graded at 11.0 grams per ton (g/t) and 6.5 meters (m) graded at 10.6 grams per ton (g/t). 

Asia Metals Inc.  -  Phase II Drilling Program Data Dec. 2019  -  La Coloradas







Hole ID

Hole  (m)

Start (m)

End (m)

Width (m)

AU (g/t)

AG (g/t)







LC2019AM-XXIII

492

278

287

8.6

8.69

0.96


342

348

5.3

4.21

1.27


433

446

12.3

1.41

0.72

LC2019AM-XXIV

458

314

319

4.9

12.11

0.85


416

426

9.8

1.46

1.02

LC2019AM-XXV

534

224

236

11.7

3.01

1.49


337

344

6.5

10.62

1.12


427

436

8.6

1.29

0.73

LC2019AM-XXVI

482

301

309

7.1

8.92

1.08


392

408

16

1.15

1.02

LC2019AM-XXVII

543

297

307

9.2

7.53

0.94


368

373

4.4

4.21

1.29


451

462

10.5

1.08

0.87

LC2019AM-XXVIII

437

283

298

14.7

1.63

1.89


346

352

5.2

11.04

0.92

LC2019AM-XX1X

389

279

286

6.1

3.89

1.16

LC2019AM-XXX

442

303

311

7.7

8.21

0.89


368

379

10.3

1.74

1.05

LC2019AM-XXXI

435

289

296

6.7

6.04

0.99

LC2019AM-XXXII

358

-

-

-

IR*

IR*

LC2019AM-XXXIII

419

268

283

14.7

2.43

1.87


321

331

9.2

7.45

1.38

LC2019AM-XXXIV

361

-

-

-

IR*

IR*







* Please note that the IR in data table above represents an Insignificant Result

As the Company continues accelerating its mining operations expansion activities into 2020, the next assay results are expected to be available for release in January from the ongoing $4M Phase II Exploration and Development Program. The 20,000 (m) drilling campaign is targeting areas in extended proximity to the Company's mine in Guerrero, Mexico, to further delineate the known historical and new gold vein structures. 

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.  

