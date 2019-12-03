AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Assay Results Continue To Confirm Substantial Gold Mineralization

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., today announced further results of the 2019 Phase II Drill Program being conducted in close proximity to the Company's mine in Guerrero, Mexico. The second drilling stage of the Phase II Program was completed in November 2019 on the Company's concessions in the La Coloradas area and consisted of 12 holes to an average depth of 446 meters (m) and 5,350 (m) in total were drilled. The focal point of the results were significant gold mineralization intersections in multiple drill holes. The most prominent gold value intersections were 4.9 meters (m) graded at 12.1 grams per ton (g/t), 5.2 meters (m) graded at 11.0 grams per ton (g/t) and 6.5 meters (m) graded at 10.6 grams per ton (g/t).

Asia Metals Inc. - Phase II Drilling Program Data Dec. 2019 - La Coloradas













Hole ID Hole (m) Start (m) End (m) Width (m) AU (g/t) AG (g/t)













LC2019AM-XXIII 492 278 287 8.6 8.69 0.96



342 348 5.3 4.21 1.27



433 446 12.3 1.41 0.72 LC2019AM-XXIV 458 314 319 4.9 12.11 0.85



416 426 9.8 1.46 1.02 LC2019AM-XXV 534 224 236 11.7 3.01 1.49



337 344 6.5 10.62 1.12



427 436 8.6 1.29 0.73 LC2019AM-XXVI 482 301 309 7.1 8.92 1.08



392 408 16 1.15 1.02 LC2019AM-XXVII 543 297 307 9.2 7.53 0.94



368 373 4.4 4.21 1.29



451 462 10.5 1.08 0.87 LC2019AM-XXVIII 437 283 298 14.7 1.63 1.89



346 352 5.2 11.04 0.92 LC2019AM-XX1X 389 279 286 6.1 3.89 1.16 LC2019AM-XXX 442 303 311 7.7 8.21 0.89



368 379 10.3 1.74 1.05 LC2019AM-XXXI 435 289 296 6.7 6.04 0.99 LC2019AM-XXXII 358 - - - IR* IR* LC2019AM-XXXIII 419 268 283 14.7 2.43 1.87



321 331 9.2 7.45 1.38 LC2019AM-XXXIV 361 - - - IR* IR*













* Please note that the IR in data table above represents an Insignificant Result





As the Company continues accelerating its mining operations expansion activities into 2020, the next assay results are expected to be available for release in January from the ongoing $4M Phase II Exploration and Development Program. The 20,000 (m) drilling campaign is targeting areas in extended proximity to the Company's mine in Guerrero, Mexico, to further delineate the known historical and new gold vein structures.



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

Contact the Company at:



Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com

Website: www.asiametalsinc.com

Phone: 702-866-9054

Cervitude Intelligent Relations

Nicholas Coriano

SOURCE Asia Broadband Inc.