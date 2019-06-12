AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Corporate Update

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announces an update of the Company's operations to date in 2019. In general, Company management has been working diligently with its Joint Venture Partner and technical team to plan and implement enhancements that have increased current operational output on all levels. As a result, the Company is expecting improved results for the second quarter of this year.

Further to the last announcement of a $4 million budget commitment to the Phase II Exploration and Development Program near the Company's mine in Guerrero, Mexico, the Company has recently finalized the details of the scope, budget allocations and work activities in specific areas. The commencement of the Phase II Program is expected in the coming weeks, at which time further details will be announced and ongoing to completion.

The Company will continue to combine the efforts of its management, technical team and Joint Venture Partner to complete all of the planned corporate, financial and operational events for announcement in the second half of 2019.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

