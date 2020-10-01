AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Finalizes Auditor Selection For OTCQB Qualification

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that the Company has selected Waters CPA Group to move forward with the auditing processes. AABB's primary goal is to facilitate the auditor to produce the Company's audited financial statements required to apply for the OTCQB tier with OTC Markets.

AABB began the auditor selection process last year, but management postponed the initiative to focus on the mining operations facilities expansion and the Phase II drilling program completion. Also, the precautions required with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the Company's audit focus. After achieving numerous operational objectives this year, AABB is now planning the required audit preparations.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

