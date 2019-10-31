AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Forms Property Acquisition Subsidiary Expanding Campaign To Include Cropland Holdings

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., today announced the directive of its subsidiary to expand the Company's property acquisition campaign to include a diversification of land holding interests. In addition to the on-going acquisition campaign targeting mineral properties that have historic gold production, the Company intends to acquire agricultural croplands ideally suited for the production of tobacco, coffee, sugar cane and hemp etc. During the recent candidate gold mine acquisition campaign search, the Company encountered an increasing number of highly under-valued agricultural land purchase opportunities available in South America, Central America, Mexico and North America. The Company will be coordinating the efforts of several land agents and property consultants to assess the viability of new acquisitions and expects to have several property purchases to announce before the end of 2019.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

