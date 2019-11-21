AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Narrows Auditor Selection Candidates for OTCQB Qualification

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that the Company has been in discussions with a number of candidate audit firms in the process of selecting the best suited auditor to engage. The Company's primary goal of the auditor selection initiative is to develop an efficient relationship with an auditor that will produce the Company's audited financial statements required to apply for the OTCQB tier with OTC Markets. Subsequent to the closing of the upcoming year-end, the Company intends to begin collaborating with the auditor selected.

The Company's auditor selection process has targeted firms that have qualified staff with experience conducting mining company audits. Suitable candidate firms are registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), peer review qualified members of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and licensed in the area where they practice.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

Contact the Company at:



Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com

Website: www.asiametalsinc.com

Phone: 702-866-9054

Cervitude Intelligent Relations

Nicholas Coriano

SOURCE Asia Broadband Inc.