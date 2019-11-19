AABB - Asia Metals Launches $10 Million Production Facilities Expansion as Phase II Drill Program Continues

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today the Company has begun its $10 million production facilities expansion program.

to implement a large-scale equipment and facilities installation to dramatically increase current production output at the Company's mine in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company's technical team has been engaged with several engineering and process consultants to finalize the scope, budget and details to roll out the production expansion plan. Milestone events of the production expansion will be released as they become available.

As the Company's production expansion efforts continue, the second release of drilling assays are expected to be available for publishing within the next three weeks. The results will be specific to the second core submission of 5,350 meters (m) drilled of the Company's $4M Phase II Exploration and Development Program of the planned 20,000 (m) drilling campaign targeting areas in extended proximity to the Company's mine in Guerrero, Mexico, to further delineate the known historical and new gold vein structures. In early October, the Company's management and technical team were thrilled to announce the successful initial drill results from the Phase II Program.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

