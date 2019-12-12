AABB - Asia Metals Sourcing Equipment For $10 Million Production Facilities Expansion

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today it is conducting procurement assessments of mining processing and facilities equipment with scheduled visits to equipment supply agents, distributors and manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America. The Company's management, technical consultants and joint venture partner representatives will be examining and evaluating production and facilities equipment to assess the capabilities and capacities relevant to the Company's production expansion requirements.

The Company recently began a $10 million production facilities expansion program to implement a large-scale equipment and facilities installation to dramatically increase current production output at the Company's mine in Guerrero, Mexico. AABB's technical team has been engaged with several engineering and process consultants to finalize the scope, budget and details to roll out the production expansion plan. Utilizing the advances in mining equipment automation and efficiency, the installation of larger scale modern facilities will significantly increase throughput and metals extraction. The added production volume at a lower cost per ton is expected to have a substantial impact on the Company's gross profit margin going forward.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

