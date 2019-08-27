AABB - Asia Metals Announces Management Update On High-Density Shallow Goldmine Developments Scheduled For Next Week

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., today announced plans to publish a management update next week on Thursday, September 5, 2019. The update will center on the latest developments with the company's high-density, shallow goldmine in Guerrero, Mexico. The company recently reported $2.75 million in 2019 YTD gross profits from its overall operations and the update next week will include further details on the company's previously disclosed $5 million gross profit target for year-end 2019.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

Contact the Company at:

Investor Relations

Rebecca Whitmore

Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com

Website: www.asiametalsinc.com

Phone: +1 702-866-9054

SOURCE Asia Broadband Inc.

