AAC Consulting announces that financial management systems expert Debbie Mills has joined AAC as a Director

EDGARTOWN, Mass., Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AAC Consulting is excited to announce that financial management systems expert Debbie Mills has joined AAC as a Director. Within this role, Ms. Mills will provide a variety of services, including implementation and conversion assistance as well as reconciliations, data audits and design of development solutions. While these services have always been an integral part of AAC consulting engagements, the increasing demand of law firms for these services has prompted AAC to expand this team.



Ms. Mills' law firm experience spans over 30 years. With a concentration on Elite Products, including both Enterprise and 3E, Ms. Mills has successfully completed many implementation and conversion projects. She is known as an industry expert around the world.



"Over the past year and a half, I have had the opportunity to work in conjunction with AAC team members on several successful projects," noted Debbie. "I was very impressed with their experience, knowledge, and professionalism. AAC is a perfect fit – we share the same passion. We not only strive to deliver great services to clients, but we also look to build life-long relationships with clients."



"Complicated implementations require top-notch people, with the right level of experience," said Beth O'Connor, President, and Founder of AAC. "With Debbie's extensive knowledge and hands-on experience, we are positioned even better to respond to the increased demand for these services. We are thrilled Debbie is joining our team."



Ms. Mills graduated from University of Colorado (Boulder) with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and a Bachelor's degree in Information Systems.



About AAC

AAC, Inc. is a full-service consulting group specializing in the implementation, conversion, enhancement, and operation of financial systems used by law firms and professional services organizations. AAC provides strategic solutions utilizing consultants with an average of 20+ years in the professional services industry. The professional services team has extensive experience with most major financial software platforms, including the Thomson Reuters Elite and Aderant product lines. More information is available at www.aac-us.com.



