AAC Holdings Announces S&P Global Has Affirmed its Credit Rating and Positive Outlook on Improved Business Fundamentals

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) today announced that S & P Global ("S&P") has maintained its B- corporate credit rating and positive outlook on the Company in a report released earlier today.
In that report, S&P also affirmed the company's B- rating on the entity's senior secured credit facility, which consists of a $55 million revolving credit facility and a $210 million term loan.
About American Addiction Centers
American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow us on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.
