AAC Holdings Announces S&P Global Has Affirmed its Credit Rating and Positive Outlook on Improved Business Fundamentals

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) today announced that S & P Global ("S&P") has maintained its B- corporate credit rating and positive outlook on the Company in a report released earlier today.

In that report, S&P also affirmed the company's B- rating on the entity's senior secured credit facility, which consists of a $55 million revolving credit facility and a $210 million term loan.