AAC Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

First Quarter 2018 Operational and Financial Highlights:

(All comparisons are to the comparable prior-year period, unless otherwise noted)

Total revenue increased 18% to $78.5 million on a comparable accounting basis (increased 7% as reported)

on a comparable accounting basis (increased 7% as reported) Average daily inpatient revenue (ADR) increased 46% to $933

Total average daily census (ADC) increased to 1,027 compared with 956

Outpatient visits increased 83% to 30,313

Net loss attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders was $0.2 million , or $(0.01) per diluted common share

, or per diluted common share Adjusted EBITDA increased 20% to $15.1 million (see non-GAAP reconciliation herein)

(see non-GAAP reconciliation herein) Adjusted earnings per diluted common share was $0.13 (see non-GAAP reconciliation herein)

"We are off to a solid start in 2018," said Michael Cartwright, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AAC Holdings, Inc. "A highlight for us this quarter was the closing of our acquisition of AdCare on March 1, and the integration since then has been going well. We also continue to be disciplined in improving our operational efficiencies, and I'm happy to see DSOs continuing to trend down to less than 100 days."

Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Standard

In May 2014, the FASB issued Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (ASC Topic 606), a replacement of Revenue Recognition ASC Topic 605. The Company adopted ASC Topic 606 on January 1, 2018 using the modified retrospective approach. Under ASC Topic 606, the provision for doubtful accounts, which historically was reported as an operating expense, is now reported as a direct reduction to revenue effective January 1, 2018. This change in presentation reduced revenues and operating expenses by the same amount and did not have an effect on net income or earnings per share. As the Company adopted ASC Topic 606 using the modified retrospective approach, prior year periods were not recast and as such, revenues as reported are not comparable to the current year presentation. For purposes of this release, we have applied our adoption of ASC Topic 606 to the prior year period. We believe this allows for an accurate comparison of prior period revenue. Where we have used language such as "less the provision for doubtful accounts," this indicates a comparison of periods that reflects our adoption of ASC Topic 606.



AdCare Acquisition

On March 1, 2018, AAC acquired AdCare, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("AdCare"). AdCare offers treatment for drug and alcohol addiction and includes, among other things, a 114-bed hospital and 5 outpatient centers in Massachusetts, as well as a 59-bed residential inpatient treatment center and 2 outpatient centers in Rhode Island. AdCare was purchased for total consideration of $85.0 million, subject to adjustments.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

AAC breaks down its revenues between client related revenue and non-client related revenue. Client related revenue includes: (1) inpatient treatment facility services and related professional services; (2) outpatient facility services, related professional services and sober living services; and (3) client related diagnostic services, which includes point of care drug testing and client related diagnostic laboratory services. Non-client related revenue includes marketing and diagnostic services provided to third parties as well as addiction services provided to individuals in the criminal justice system.

Total revenue on a comparable accounting basis (i.e., less the provision for doubtful accounts) increased 18% to $78.5 million compared with $66.5 million in the same period in the prior year. Total revenue as reported increased 7%.

Inpatient treatment facility revenue, less the provision for doubtful accounts, increased 40% to $64.9 million compared with $46.3 million in the same period in the prior year. Average daily inpatient revenue increased 46% to $933 compared with $640 in the same period in the prior year.

Outpatient and sober living facility revenue, less the provision for doubtful accounts, increased 60% to $8.4 million compared with $5.3 million in the same period in the prior year. Average revenue per outpatient visit (ARV) decreased 13% to $278 compared with $318 in the same period in the prior year.

Client related diagnostic services revenue, less the provision for doubtful accounts, decreased 80% to $2.6 million compared with $13.0 million in the same period in the prior year. The decrease in client related diagnostic services is a result of previously anticipated lower reimbursements combined with a shift in the mix of client related diagnostic services from higher reimbursed tests to lower reimbursed tests.

Non-client related revenue, less the provision for doubtful accounts, increased 40% to $2.6 million compared with $1.8 million in the same period in the prior year.

Net loss attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders was $0.2 million, or $(0.01) per diluted common share, compared with $0.6 million, or $(0.03) per diluted common share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 20% to $15.1 million compared with $12.7 million for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net income attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders was $3.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for both the current and prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders and adjusted earnings per diluted common share are non-GAAP financial measures. Tables reconciling these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of March 31, 2018, AAC Holdings' balance sheet reflected cash and cash equivalents of $14.3 million, net property and equipment of $169.7 million and total debt of $303.8 million, net of debt issuance costs of $9.4 million.

Cash flows used in operations totaled $19.0 million for the first quarter of 2018 and included a $25.0 million payment related to the settlement of the Tennessee class action litigation matter. Capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2018 totaled $7.3 million.



2018 Outlook

AAC maintains its previously issued guidance, which includes AdCare from the March 1, 2018 acquisition date, as follows:





Full Year 2018 Guidance



(in millions, except per share data) Total Revenues

$325 - $340 Inpatient treatment facility revenue

$262 - $266 Outpatient and sober living facility revenue

$40 - $46 Client related diagnostic services revenue

$12 - $15 Non-client related revenue

$11 - $13





Adjusted EBITDA

$68 - $72 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Common Share

$0.75 - $0.80

The Company expects an annual effective tax rate of 24% to 26% and diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding of approximately 24.5 million for the year.

This outlook above does not include the impact of any future acquisitions, transaction-related costs, litigation settlement or expenses related to legal defenses.

With respect to the "2018 Outlook" above, reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per diluted common share guidance to the closest corresponding GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts. This inability results from the inherent difficulty in forecasting generally and quantifying certain projected amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations. In particular, sufficient information is not available to calculate certain adjustments required for such reconciliations, including de novo start-up and other expense and acquisition-related expenses. We expect these adjustments may have a potentially significant impact on future GAAP financial results.

Earnings Conference Call

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow us on Twitter.



Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "may," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning AAC Holdings, Inc.'s (collectively with its subsidiaries; "AAC Holdings" or the "Company") possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company's revenue, profitability, outlook and overall business strategy. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results and performance to be materially different from the information contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (i) our inability to effectively operate our facilities or laboratories; (ii) our reliance on our sales and marketing program to continuously attract and enroll clients; (iii) a reduction in reimbursement rates by certain third-party payors for inpatient and outpatient services and diagnostic services; (iv) our failure to successfully achieve growth through acquisitions and de novo projects; (v) our failure to achieve anticipated financial results from contemplated and prior acquisitions; (vi) maintaining compliance with applicable regulatory authorities, licensure and permits to operate our facilities and laboratories; (vii) a disruption in our business and reputational and economic risks associated with the civil securities claims brought by shareholders or claims by various parties; (viii) inability to meet the covenants in our loan documents; (ix) our inability to effectively integrate acquired facilities; and (x) general economic conditions, as well as other risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this release will prove to be accurate. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

AAC HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















Three Months Ended



March 31, 2018



March 31, 2017

Revenues













Client related revenue $ 75,923



$ 71,219

Non-client related revenue

2,550





1,820

Total revenues

78,473





73,039

















Operating expenses













Salaries, wages and benefits

40,084





36,772

Client related services

7,747





6,378

Provision for doubtful accounts

—





6,587

Advertising and marketing

2,599





3,775

Professional fees

3,650





2,642

Other operating expenses

10,588





8,789

Rentals and leases

2,116





1,885

Litigation settlement

2,791









Depreciation and amortization

5,464





5,469

Acquisition-related expenses

305





183

Total operating expenses

75,344





72,480

Income from operations

3,129





559

Interest expense, net

6,709





2,734

Other expense, net

9





34

Loss before income tax benefit

(3,589)





(2,209)

Income tax benefit

(1,494)





(565)

Net loss

(2,095)





(1,644)

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,893





1,041

Net loss attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders $ (202)



$ (603)

















Basic loss per common share $ (0.01)



$ (0.03)

Diluted loss per common share $ (0.01)



$ (0.03)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic

23,744,208





23,163,626

Diluted

23,744,208





23,163,626







AAC HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands)























March 31,



December 31,





2018



2017

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 14,341



$ 13,818

Accounts receivable, net of allowances



99,581





94,096

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,354





4,022

Total current assets



117,276





111,936

Property and equipment, net



169,744





152,548

Goodwill



197,184





134,396

Intangible assets, net



13,712





8,829

Deferred tax assets, net



9,030





8,010

Other assets



12,468





12,556

Total assets

$ 519,414



$ 428,275



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 3,338



$ 4,579

Accrued and other current liabilities



34,039





27,661

Accrued litigation



1,000





23,607

Current portion of long-term debt



7,319





4,722

Total current liabilities



45,696





60,569

Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt issuance costs



296,443





196,451

Financing lease obligation, net of current portion



24,515





24,541

Other long-term liabilities



12,277





10,546

Total liabilities



378,931





292,107



















Stockholders' equity



157,202





150,994

Noncontrolling interest



(16,719)





(14,826)

Total stockholders' equity including noncontrolling interest



140,483





136,168

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 519,414



$ 428,275



AAC HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands)



















Three Months Ended



March 31, 2018



March 31, 2017

Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities:













Net loss $ (2,095)



$ (1,644)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:













Provision for doubtful accounts

—





6,587

Depreciation and amortization

5,464





5,469

Equity compensation

798





2,137

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

34





—

Amortization of debt issuance costs

637





173

Deferred income taxes

(1,020)





(718)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable

(1,129)





(13,397)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,485





406

Accounts payable

(4,739)





4,556

Accrued liabilities

4,141





759

Accrued litigation

(22,300)





—

Other long-term liabilities

(275)





28

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(18,999)





4,356

Cash flows used in investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment

(7,305)





(10,687)

Acquisition of subsidiaries

(65,185)





—

Net cash used in investing activities

(72,490)





(10,687)

Cash flows provided by financing activities:













Payments on 2015 Credit Facility and Deerfield Facility

—





(2,344)

Proceeds from 2015 Credit Facility and Deerfield Facility, net of deferred financing costs

—





11,679

Payments on 2017 Credit Facility

(1,724)





—

Proceeds from 2017 Credit Facility, net of deferred financing costs

94,432





—

Payments on capital leases and other

(221)





(193)

Payment of employee taxes for net share settlement

(475)





(895)

Net cash provided by financing activities

92,012





8,247

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

523





1,916

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

13,818





3,964

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 14,341



$ 5,880



AAC HOLDINGS, INC.

OPERATING METRICS

Unaudited



















Three Months Ended



March 31, 2018



March 31, 2017

Operating Metrics:













New admissions1

3,739





3,216

Average daily inpatient census2

773





802

Average daily sober living census3

254





154

Total average daily census

1,027





956

Average episode length (days)4

25





27

Average daily inpatient revenue5 $ 933



$ 640

Revenue per admission6 $ 20,306



$ 20,097

Outpatient visits7

30,313





16,550

Revenue per outpatient visit8 $ 278



$ 318

Client related diagnostic services9

4 %



23 % Inpatient bed count at end of period10

1,112





1,128

Effective inpatient bed count at end of period11

1,108





1,063

Average effective inpatient bed utilization12

78 %



75 %

1 Represents total client admissions at our inpatient facilities for the periods presented. 2 Represents average daily client census at all of our inpatient facilities. 3 Represents average daily client census at our sober living facilities. 4 Average episode length is the consecutive number of days from admission to discharge that a client stays at an AAC inpatient facility and, when applicable, an AAC sober living facility. 5 Average daily inpatient revenue is calculated as total revenues from all of our inpatient facilities less provision for doubtful accounts during the period, divided by the product of the number of days in the period multiplied by average daily inpatient census. 6 Revenue per admission is calculated by dividing total client related revenue, after the provision for doubtful accounts, by new admissions. 7 Represents the total number of outpatient visits at our standalone outpatient centers during the periods presented. 8 Revenue per outpatient visit is calculated as total revenues from all of our standalone outpatient facilities, after the provision for doubtful accounts, divided by the number of outpatient visits during the period. 9 Client related diagnostic services revenue, as a percentage of client related revenue, includes point-of-care and client related diagnostic laboratory services. 10 Inpatient bed count at end of period includes all beds at inpatient facilities. 11 Effective bed count at end of period represents the number of beds for which our facilities are staffed based on planned census. 12 Average effective inpatient bed utilization represents average daily inpatient census divided by the average effective inpatient bed count during the applicable period.

AAC HOLDINGS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss Attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. Common Stockholders



















Three Months Ended



March 31, 2018



March 31, 2017

Net loss attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders $ (202)



$ (603)

Non-GAAP Adjustments:













Interest expense

6,709





2,734

Depreciation and amortization

5,464





5,469

Income tax benefit

(1,494)





(565)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,893)





(1,041)

Stock-based compensation and related tax reimbursements

798





2,137

Litigation settlement and California matter related expense

3,202





159

Acquisition-related expense

429





272

De novo start-up and other expense

428





3,354

Employee severance expense

911





743

Facility closure operating losses and expense

792





—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,144



$ 12,659



Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per common share (herein collectively referred to as "Non-GAAP Disclosures") are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, each of which are defined below. Management believes the Non-GAAP Disclosures provide investors with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our underlying business performance and trends. We believe the Non-GAAP Disclosures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results. The Non-GAAP Disclosures should not be considered as measures of financial performance under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The items excluded from the Non-GAAP Disclosures are significant components in understanding and assessing our financial performance and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other financial statement items presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements. Because the Non-GAAP Disclosures are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP, the Non-GAAP Disclosures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Management defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders adjusted for interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, income tax benefit, net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, stock-based compensation and related tax reimbursements, litigation settlement and California matter related expense, acquisition-related expense (which includes professional services for accounting, legal, valuation services and licensing expenses), de novo start-up and other expenses, employee severance expense and facility closure operating losses and expense.





AAC HOLDINGS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. Common Stockholders to Net Loss Attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. Common Stockholders



















Three Months Ended



March 31, 2018



March 31, 2017

Net loss attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders $ (202)



$ (603)

Non-GAAP Adjustments:













Litigation settlement and California matter related expense

3,202





159

Acquisition-related expense

429





272

De novo start-up and other expense

428





3,354

Employee severance expense

911





743

Facility closure operating losses and expense

792





—

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(2,399)





(1,158)

Adjusted net income attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders $ 3,161



$ 2,767

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted

23,744,208





23,163,626

GAAP diluted loss per common share $ (0.01)



$ (0.03)

Adjusted earnings per diluted common share $ 0.13



$ 0.12



Management defines adjusted net income attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders as net income (loss) attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders adjusted for litigation settlement and California matter related expense, acquisition-related expense (which includes professional services for accounting, legal, valuation services and licensing expenses), de novo start-up and other expenses, employee severance expense, facility closure operating losses and expense and the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments at the then applicable effective tax rate.

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share represents diluted earnings per common share calculated using adjusted net income attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders as opposed to net income attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders.

