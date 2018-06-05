AAC Holdings to Present at William Blair 2018 Growth Conference

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) is participating in the William Blair 2018 Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, which will be taking place at Four Seasons Chicago. The Company will be presenting at 3:20 p.m. Central Time.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, ir.americanaddictioncenters.org. A replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days.
About American Addiction Centers
American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow us on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.
