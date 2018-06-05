AAC Holdings to Present at William Blair 2018 Growth Conference

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) is participating in the William Blair 2018 Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, which will be taking place at Four Seasons Chicago. The Company will be presenting at 3:20 p.m. Central Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, ir.americanaddictioncenters.org. A replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days.