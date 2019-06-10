AAC Publishes Investor Presentation Detailing Strategies and State of Current Operations

Jun 10, 2019

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) today has made available a new investor presentation detailing the Company's current operations and strategies. The new presentation can be found by visiting http://ir.americanaddictioncenters.org/.

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow us on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.

AAC Publishes Investor Presentation Detailing Strategies and State of Current Operations

