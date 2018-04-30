AACC Announces 2018 Award Winners; Celebrates Achievements in Laboratory Medicine

Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award

Brian Druker, MD

Oregon Health & Science University

Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine

D. Robert Dufour, MD

George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

Outstanding Contributions in Education

Thomas Annesley, PhD

University of Michigan

Outstanding Contributions Through Service to the Profession of Clinical Chemistry

Fred Apple, PhD

Hennepin County Medical Center

Outstanding Scientific Achievements by a Young Investigator

Christina Lockwood, PhD

University of Washington

AACC Past President's Award

Michael Bennett, PhD

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

2018 AACC Academy Award Winners

AACC-AACC Academy Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research

Allan Jaffe, MD

Mayo Clinic

AACC Academy Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy

Loralie Langman, PhD

Mayo Clinic

AACC Academy George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication

Phedias Diamandis, MD, PhD

University Health Network and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

"I commend this year's award recipients for the tremendous impact they've made on clinical laboratory testing and healthcare," said AACC President Dr. Dennis Dietzen. "Through cutting-edge research, excellence in clinical care, and a commitment to service and education, these individuals are strengthening the ability of laboratory experts to provide the crucial insights that enable optimal delivery of patient care."

The 2018 AACC and AACC Academy Award winners will be recognized during the opening plenary session of the 70th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at McCormick Place Chicago on Sunday, July 29.

About AACC

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.

Christine DeLong

AACC

Manager, Communications & PR

(p) 202.835.8722

cdelong@aacc.org

Molly Polen

AACC

Senior Director, Communications & PR

(p) 202.420.7612

(c) 703.598.0472

mpolen@aacc.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aacc-announces-2018-award-winners-celebrates-achievements-in-laboratory-medicine-300639063.html

SOURCE AACC

Related Links

http://www.aacc.org

