AACC Announces 2018 Award Winners; Celebrates Achievements in Laboratory Medicine

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2018 AACC and AACC Academy Awards. These annual awards recognize laboratory medicine professionals worldwide for their exceptional research, scholarship, and service in the field, while also raising awareness that laboratory testing is essential to high quality patient care.
2018 AACC Award Winners
Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award
Brian Druker, MD
Oregon Health & Science University
Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine
D. Robert Dufour, MD
George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences
Outstanding Contributions in Education
Thomas Annesley, PhD
University of Michigan
Outstanding Contributions Through Service to the Profession of Clinical Chemistry
Fred Apple, PhD
Hennepin County Medical Center
Outstanding Scientific Achievements by a Young Investigator
Christina Lockwood, PhD
University of Washington
AACC Past President's Award
Michael Bennett, PhD
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
2018 AACC Academy Award Winners
AACC-AACC Academy Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research
Allan Jaffe, MD
Mayo Clinic
AACC Academy Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy
Loralie Langman, PhD
Mayo Clinic
AACC Academy George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication
Phedias Diamandis, MD, PhD
University Health Network and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre
"I commend this year's award recipients for the tremendous impact they've made on clinical laboratory testing and healthcare," said AACC President Dr. Dennis Dietzen. "Through cutting-edge research, excellence in clinical care, and a commitment to service and education, these individuals are strengthening the ability of laboratory experts to provide the crucial insights that enable optimal delivery of patient care."
The 2018 AACC and AACC Academy Award winners will be recognized during the opening plenary session of the 70th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at McCormick Place Chicago on Sunday, July 29.
About AACC
Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.
