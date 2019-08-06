AACC Announces 2019 Corporate Supporter Award Winners; Thanks Organizations for Their Invaluable Support
Aug 06, 2019, 14:02 ET
ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC is pleased to announce the recipients of the AACC 2019 Top Corporate Supporter Awards. This year, AACC recognizes 44 different companies and organizations that generously support the association through sponsorships, advertising, and exhibiting. These significant contributions make it possible for AACC to improve patient care by fostering research, innovation, and professional excellence in the field of laboratory medicine.
The AACC 2019 Corporate Supporter Award recipients include:
Abbott Diagnostics
Roche Diagnostics
Siemens Healthineers
Beckman Coulter, Inc.
Sysmex
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Instrumentation Laboratory (IL)
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Randox Laboratories
BD Diagnostics
Thermo Fisher Scientific
ARUP Laboratories
Binding Site, Inc.
BioFire Diagnostics, LLC
bioMérieux Inc.
Denka Seiken Co., Ltd.
Diagnostica Stago, Inc.
DiagnostikNet-BB e.V. Pavilion
DiaSorin Inc.
Diazyme Laboratories
ERBA Mannheim
EUROIMMUN US
Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc.
Grifols
Hamilton Company
HORIBA Medical
IDS Co, LTD
Kamiya Biomedical Company
KRONUS, Inc.
Luminex Corporation
MilliporeSigma
Nova Biomedical Corporation
Orchard Software Corp.
Radiometer America Inc.
SARSTEDT
SCIEX
Sebia
Sekisui Diagnostics LLC
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
SNIBE Co. Ltd., (Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd.)
STRATEC SE
Streck, Inc.
Tecan
Waters Corporation
AACC will present the following five specialty awards as well:
Lab Tests Online Supporter of the Year
Abbott Diagnostics
Clinical Laboratory News Advertiser of the Year
Sysmex
AACC Print Advertiser of the Year
Randox Laboratories
AACC Digital Advertiser of the Year
MilliporeSigma
AACC Patron Benefactors
Abbott Diagnostics
Siemens Healthineers
Beckman Coulter, Inc.
"Congratulations to this year's award winners, and thank you to all of AACC's corporate supporters for their dedication to helping AACC provide better health through laboratory medicine," said AACC CEO Janet B. Kreizman. "We are grateful for these companies' support and delighted to have this opportunity to highlight their contributions."
AACC's 44 corporate supporters were recognized during the 71st AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at an invitation-only Corporate Recognition Reception on Monday, August 5 in Anaheim, California. At the reception, AACC President Dr. Carmen L. Wiley and AACC CEO Janet B. Kreizman honored the association's top supporters. Today, members of the AACC Board of Directors will personally visit all 44 organizations at their booths to deliver the awards.
About the 71st AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo
The AACC Annual Scientific Meeting offers 5 days packed with opportunities to learn about exciting science from August 4-8. Plenary sessions feature the latest research on accelerating the clinical adoption of new biomedical discoveries, the influence of genetics and brain circuitry on behavior, targeted breast cancer treatment, advances in precision medicine, and extremely rapid molecular diagnostic tests.
At the AACC Clinical Lab Expo, more than 800 exhibitors will fill the show floor of the Anaheim Convention Center in California with displays of the latest diagnostic technology, including but not limited to mobile health, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, point-of-care, and automation.
About AACC
Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.
Christine DeLong
AACC
Senior Manager, Communications & PR
(p) 202.835.8722
cdelong@aacc.org
Molly Polen
AACC
Senior Director of Communications & PR
(p) 202.420.7612
(c) 703.598.0472
mpolen@aacc.org
