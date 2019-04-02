AACC Honors 2019 Award Winners for Advancing Laboratory Medicine and Patient Care

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019 AACC and AACC Academy Awards. Through this annual awards program, AACC and its academy strive to recognize laboratory medicine professionals in all stages of their careers and to build public awareness that clinical laboratory testing plays a critical role in improving patient health.

2019 AACC Award Winners

Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award

David R. Walt, PhD

Wyss Institute

Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine

Mitchell Scott, PhD

Washington University School of Medicine

Outstanding Contributions to Education in Clinical Chemistry

William A. Clarke, PhD

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Outstanding Contributions Through Service to the Profession of Clinical Chemistry

Mario Plebani, MD

University Hospital of Padova

Outstanding Scientific Achievements by a Young Investigator

Livia Schiavinato Eberlin, PhD

The University of Texas at Austin

AACC Past President's Award

Dennis J. Dietzen, PhD

Washington University School of Medicine

2019 AACC Academy Award Winners

AACC-AACC Academy Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research

Khosrow Adeli, PhD

Hospital for Sick Children

AACC Academy Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy

David Koch, PhD

Emory University/Grady Memorial Hospital

AACC Academy George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication

Gabrielle Winston-McPherson, PhD

Henry Ford Hospital

"I applaud this year's award recipients for their outstanding contributions to clinical laboratory testing," said AACC President Dr. Carmen L. Wiley. "Through groundbreaking research, innovations in clinical care, and a dedication to service and education, these individuals have advanced the field and the ability of laboratory professionals to provide vital insights so that patients get the care they need."

The 2019 AACC and AACC Academy Award winners will be recognized during the opening plenary session of the 71st AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center on Sunday, August 4.

About AACC

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.

Christine DeLong

AACC

Senior Manager, Communications & PR

(p) 202.835.8722

cdelong@aacc.org

Molly Polen

AACC

Senior Director, Communications & PR

(p) 202.420.7612

(c) 703.598.0472

mpolen@aacc.org

SOURCE AACC

Related Links

http://www.aacc.org

