AACC Honors 2019 Award Winners for Advancing Laboratory Medicine and Patient Care
Apr 02, 2019, 13:37 ET
WASHINGTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019 AACC and AACC Academy Awards. Through this annual awards program, AACC and its academy strive to recognize laboratory medicine professionals in all stages of their careers and to build public awareness that clinical laboratory testing plays a critical role in improving patient health.
2019 AACC Award Winners
Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award
David R. Walt, PhD
Wyss Institute
Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine
Mitchell Scott, PhD
Washington University School of Medicine
Outstanding Contributions to Education in Clinical Chemistry
William A. Clarke, PhD
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Outstanding Contributions Through Service to the Profession of Clinical Chemistry
Mario Plebani, MD
University Hospital of Padova
Outstanding Scientific Achievements by a Young Investigator
Livia Schiavinato Eberlin, PhD
The University of Texas at Austin
AACC Past President's Award
Dennis J. Dietzen, PhD
Washington University School of Medicine
2019 AACC Academy Award Winners
AACC-AACC Academy Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research
Khosrow Adeli, PhD
Hospital for Sick Children
AACC Academy Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy
David Koch, PhD
Emory University/Grady Memorial Hospital
AACC Academy George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication
Gabrielle Winston-McPherson, PhD
Henry Ford Hospital
"I applaud this year's award recipients for their outstanding contributions to clinical laboratory testing," said AACC President Dr. Carmen L. Wiley. "Through groundbreaking research, innovations in clinical care, and a dedication to service and education, these individuals have advanced the field and the ability of laboratory professionals to provide vital insights so that patients get the care they need."
The 2019 AACC and AACC Academy Award winners will be recognized during the opening plenary session of the 71st AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center on Sunday, August 4.
About AACC
Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.
Christine DeLong
AACC
Senior Manager, Communications & PR
(p) 202.835.8722
cdelong@aacc.org
Molly Polen
AACC
Senior Director, Communications & PR
(p) 202.420.7612
(c) 703.598.0472
mpolen@aacc.org
SOURCE AACC
Share this article