AACC Honors 2021 Award Winners for Advancing Laboratory Medicine and Patient Care

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 AACC and AACC Academy Awards. Through this annual awards program, AACC strives to support laboratory medicine professionals in all stages of their careers and to build awareness of the essential role that clinical laboratory testing plays in improving patient health.

2021 AACC Award Winners

Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award

Regina Barzilay, PhD

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine

Marilyn A. Huestis, PhD

Institute for Emerging Health Professions

Huestis & Smith Toxicology, LLC

Outstanding Contributions to Education in Clinical Chemistry

Elizabeth L. Frank, PhD, DABCC, FAACC

University of Utah Health

ARUP Laboratories

Outstanding Contributions Through Service to the Profession of Clinical Chemistry

Salvador F. Sena, PhD, DABCC, FAACC

CTI-Clinical Trial Services, Inc.

Outstanding Scientific Achievements by a Young Investigator

Maria Alice Willrich, PhD

Mayo Clinic

AACC Past President's Award

Carmen L. Wiley, PhD, DABCC, FAACC

Incyte Diagnostics

2021 AACC Academy Award Winners

AACC Academy Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research

Qing H. Meng, PhD, DABCC, FAACC

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

AACC Academy Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy

Angela Ferguson, PhD, DABCC, FAACC

The University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine

Children's Mercy Hospital

AACC Academy George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication

Christopher Farnsworth, PhD, DABCC, FAACC

Washington University in St. Louis

Barnes Jewish Hospital

"I commend this year's award recipients for the outstanding contributions they've made to clinical laboratory testing and healthcare," said AACC President Dr. David G. Grenache. "Their tremendous accomplishments have strengthened the ability of lab experts to provide crucial insights so that patients get the care they need—which is more important than ever as the coronavirus outbreak enters its second year, and lab experts continue to work heroically on the pandemic's frontlines."

The 2021 AACC and AACC Academy Award winners will be recognized during the opening plenary session of the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Atlanta's Georgia World Congress Center on Sunday, September 26.

