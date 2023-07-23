AACC Rebrands to the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine

Association mission remains the same—better health through laboratory medicine.

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce a name change to the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine.

This new name reflects the association's role as advocate and champion for a larger community who specialize in diagnostics and laboratory medicine, as well as the global reach of the organization.

While AACC has been the professional home for clinical chemists since it began, over the years the association's programs have grown in their appeal to other specialty areas working in or adjacent to the clinical lab. Today, the association is already broadly serving those who work in or with the clinical laboratory.



On April 21, AACC held a member vote on the proposal to change the name of the association from AACC to the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM). When final votes were tabulated, the motion was carried with more than a two-thirds majority voting to approve AACC becoming the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine.

"I'm proud to say that this change has come about by listening to our members and focusing on the best way to ensure a bright future for our profession," said association president Dr. Shannon Haymond. "This name change does not represent a change of direction for the association. Instead, it more accurately reflects an evolution within the field and the association that has long been underway. As we evolve into this new branding, I'd like to emphasize that the goal of the new brand is to broaden our invitation to collaborate, not narrow it."

