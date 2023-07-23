AACC Rebrands to the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine

News provided by

ADLM

23 Jul, 2023, 20:00 ET

Association mission remains the same—better health through laboratory medicine.

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce a name change to the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine.

This new name reflects the association's role as advocate and champion for a larger community who specialize in diagnostics and laboratory medicine, as well as the global reach of the organization.

While AACC has been the professional home for clinical chemists since it began, over the years the association's programs have grown in their appeal to other specialty areas working in or adjacent to the clinical lab. Today, the association is already broadly serving those who work in or with the clinical laboratory.

On April 21, AACC held a member vote on the proposal to change the name of the association from AACC to the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM). When final votes were tabulated, the motion was carried with more than a two-thirds majority voting to approve AACC becoming the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine.

"I'm proud to say that this change has come about by listening to our members and focusing on the best way to ensure a bright future for our profession," said association president Dr. Shannon Haymond. "This name change does not represent a change of direction for the association. Instead, it more accurately reflects an evolution within the field and the association that has long been underway. As we evolve into this new branding, I'd like to emphasize that the goal of the new brand is to broaden our invitation to collaborate, not narrow it."

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) 

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, ADLM (formerly AACC) brings together more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, ADLM has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org.

Bill Malone
AACC
Director, Communications & News Publications
(p) 202.835.8756
[email protected]

Molly Polen
AACC
Senior Director, Communications & PR
(p) 202.420.7612
(c) 703.598.0472
[email protected]  

SOURCE ADLM

Also from this source

Microbiome-Directed Therapies for Undernutrition, Big Data for Precision Medicine, Health Equity, and More to Be Explored at 2023 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.