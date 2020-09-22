AACE Convenes First Ever Conference on Cardiometabolic Clinical Practice in Partnership With Leading Health Organizations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE), a professional community of health care providers specializing in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolic disorders, is hosting the first Innovation in Cardiometabolic Clinical Practice virtual conference from October 2-4, 2020. The conference will offer interactive learning sessions on translational medicine and clinical applications of evidence-based guidelines for physicians and health professionals across specialties who are caring for patients with cardiometabolic diseases. Registration for the conference is now open and free for all attendees.

The conference is co-provided by the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), American Society of Preventive Cardiology (ASPC), Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association (PCNA) and Endocrine Nurses Society (ENS). The collaboration among these leading organizations in cardiometabolic disease will ensure that the conference integrates multidisciplinary perspectives and fosters increased coordination among a patient's care team.

"It is difficult to keep up with the rapid pace of change in the cardiometabolic field, especially during these socially distanced times of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Howard M. Lando, M.D., FACP, FACE, president of AACE. "The conference aims to bring HCPs together and actively engage with them to discuss the latest evidence and clinical practice guidelines, which will ultimately improve patient care and outcomes."

Following the conference, participants will be able to apply multidisciplinary approaches on management and treatment options for patients with cardiometabolic disease and formulate management plans that include team-based, patient-centered care. Conference topics include:

Obesity medicine, nutrition and wellness

Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular risk/health failure

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes technology

Dyslipidemia

"We are particularly excited to present our colleagues with the new 2020 AACE/ACE Management of Dyslipidemia Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease Algorithm," said Scott Isaacs, M.D., FACE, FACP, chair of the Lipids and Cardiovascular Health Disease State Network. "The new algorithm features the most updated guidelines for managing at-risk patients and will be a great resource for health care professionals."

The content will be delivered through interactive learning sessions, including immersive general sessions using case-based learning, audience response system (ARS) and interactive group discussions, technology workshops and more. Physicians can claim a maximum of 13 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™, depending on the extent of participation.

There are also exhibit and sponsorship opportunities, and interested partners can reserve a virtual space to generate relevant leads, launch new products, build brand awareness and help share the future of the industry.

