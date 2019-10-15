AACE Joins IOF in Support of World Osteoporosis Day 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) joins the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) and its global membership in support of World Osteoporosis Day on October 20.

Osteoporosis is a disease that is characterized by weakened bones and often leads to fractures, which cause pain, disability and a decrease in independence and quality of life. Worldwide, one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50 will suffer an osteoporotic fracture.

"Osteoporosis is vastly underdiagnosed and undertreated, and this care gap is leaving millions of older adults unprotected against potentially life-threatening fractures," said Cyrus Cooper, president of IOF. "Endocrinologists are uniquely placed to identify and treat high-risk patients, which often include long-term users of glucocorticoids or patients affected by diabetes, hyperthyroidism and a host of other endocrine disorders. We urge the healthcare community to make osteoporosis and fracture prevention a top priority in their daily practice."

Unmanaged osteoporosis can lead to many negative health consequences, including spinal fractures that can result in spinal deformity, immobility, depression, difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing. If left untreated, one fracture leads to another.

"With the aging of populations worldwide, a 'fracture tsunami' is approaching that will have enormous human and socio-economic impact," said IOF CEO Philippe Halbout. "Fragility fractures can be profoundly debilitating with chronic pain that can lead to reduced mobility and poor quality of life. Fewer than half of seniors who survive a hip fracture will walk unaided again, and as many as 33% are totally dependent or in a nursing home within a year following a hip fracture."

World Osteoporosis Day is dedicated to raising awareness of the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis.

"Prevention is possible," said Dr. Sandra Weber, president of AACE. "Activities such as eating a well-balanced diet, exercising regularly, and minimizing smoking and alcohol can promote healthy bones and can be done throughout your life. It's never too early or too late to adopt healthy habits for osteoporosis prevention."

Men and women over 50 should take the IOF Risk Check and consult an endocrinologist if they experience any of the warning signs of osteoporosis: loss of height, sudden severe back pain and increased stoop. Visit http://worldosteoporosisday.org/ to learn more and locate an endocrinologist at https://www.aace.com/find-an-endo.

About the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE)

The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) represents more than 6,500 endocrinologists in the United States and abroad. AACE is the largest association of clinical endocrinologists in the world. A majority of AACE members are certified in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism and concentrate on the treatment of patients with endocrine and metabolic disorders including diabetes, thyroid disorders, osteoporosis, growth hormone deficiency, cholesterol disorders, hypertension and obesity. Visit our site at www.aace.com.

About the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF)

The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) is the world's largest nongovernmental organization dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and related musculoskeletal diseases. IOF members, including scientific experts and 240 patient and medical societies worldwide, work together to make fracture prevention a global health care priority. http://www.iofbonehealth.org

