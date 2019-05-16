AACE to Hold the First National Conference on Equal Education Rights on May 20, 2019 in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, Asian Americans' lawsuit against Harvard University has brought national attention to the issue of anti-Asian discrimination in college admissions and the fate of race-based college admissions. These eminent topics of the time are related to much broader issues in our nation's education system: the prevalence of failing public schools in especially minority communities and politicians' attempts to expand racial balancing into K-12 education at various levels, to name a few.

Our nation calls for meaningful and sustainable solutions to address:

Anti-Asian discrimination in college admissions and beyond. The root causes of the achievement gap in education among different racial groups; Pitfalls of race-based admissions in the aspect of giving true help to disadvantaged families; Better ways to achieve racial diversity in our colleges; The proper roles of the Federal Government and the media in a national dialogue on equal education rights.

To examine these important topics, Asian American Coalition for Education (AACE) will host The First National Conference on Equal Education Rights on Monday, May 20th, 2019, 8:30 AM -4:30 PM EST at the National Press Club in Washington, DC ( 529 14th Street NW., Washington, DC, 20045 ). Taking an in-depth look into broad issues related to equal education rights, this historic conference will feature presentations and speeches by leading scholars, community leaders and government officials from all racial backgrounds.

Ms. Holly Ham, Executive Director of White House Initiative on AAPIs, will be delivering the keynote speech at this important conference. As another highlight of the event, Mr. Kenneth Marcus, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education, will address equal protection of the laws for all American children. Other distinguished speakers include: Mr. Edward Blum, Mr. Ward Connerly, Mr. Lee Cheng, Dr. Richard Sander, Mr. Ron Lessard, Dr. Neal McCluskey, Ms. Wai Wah Chin, Mr. Hans A. von Spakovsky, Mr. Mike Gonzalez, Mr. Scott Jaschik, Ms. Swan Lee and Mr. Yukong Zhao.

In this spirit, AACE cordially invites education policy makers, researchers, educators, Asian-American community leaders and interested citizens to attend our upcoming event. We also welcome all journalists and members of the press to cover this conference.

