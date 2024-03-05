AACR 2024 | Ascentage Pharma to Present Three Preclinical Studies at 2024 American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SUZHOU, China, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancer, age-related diseases, and chronic hepatitis B (CHB), announced today that the latest results from three preclinical studies of the company's novel drug candidates olverembatinib, MDM2-p53 inhibitor alrizomadlin, FAK/ALK/ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor APG-2449, and EED inhibitor APG-5918, have been selected for presentations at the 2024 American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR 2024). These abstracts are now available on the AACR's official website.

The AACR annual meeting is one of the world's largest and longest-standing scientific gatherings in the field of cancer research. Covering some of the most cutting-edge advances in all the areas of oncology research and innovation, the annual event attracts tremendous interest from the global cancer research community. This year's AACR annual meeting will be held from April 5-10 2024, in San Diego, California, USA.

These three preclinical abstracts from Ascentage Pharma include:

Olverembatinib, a novel multikinase inhibitor, demonstrates superior antitumor activity in succinate dehydrogenase (SDH)-deficient neoplasms

Abstract#: 1971

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors 2

Session Time: Monday April 8, 2024 , 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM, Pacific Time

Results from this preclinical study show that in SDH-deficient cancer cells, olverembatinib has superior efficacy compared to other approved tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Mechanistically, olverembatinib can exert its antitumor effects in SDH-deficient neoplasms by modulating multiple signal pathways involved in cell hypoxia, angiogenesis, proliferation, and survival. These results provide a scientific rationale for the future development of olverembatinib in SHD-deficient cancers with an urgent unmet medical need.

Embryonic ectoderm development (EED) inhibitor APG-5918 (EEDi-5273) and MDM2 inhibitor alrizomadlin (APG-115) synergistically inhibit tumor growth in preclinical models of prostate cancer (PCa)

Abstract#: 3223

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Epigenetic Targets

Session Time: Monday April 8, 2024 , 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM, Pacific Time

Results from this preclinical study show that in preclinical models of PCa, targeting both EED and MDM2 can synergistically enhance antitumor activities by modulating pathways related to DNA methylation, cell cycle, and apoptosis. These findings provide a scientific rationale for the future clinical development of APG-5918 in combination with alrizomadlin for the treatment of PCa.

APG-2449, a novel focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor, inhibits metastasis and enhances the antitumor efficacy of PEGylated liposome doxorubicin (PLD) in epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC)

Abstract#: 4569

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Drug Combinations

Session Time: Tuesday April 9, 2024 , 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM, Pacific Time

Results from this preclinical study show that the novel FAK inhibitor APG-2449 can reduce the metastasis of tumor cells and achieve synergistic antitumor effects with PLD in xenograft mouse models of ovarian cancer. These results support the future clinical development of APG-2449 in combination with PLD for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

About Ascentage Pharma

Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK) is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B, and age-related diseases. On October 28, 2019, Ascentage Pharma was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 6855.HK.

Ascentage Pharma focuses on developing therapeutics that inhibit protein-protein interactions to restore apoptosis, or programmed cell death. The company has built a pipeline of 9 clinical drug candidates, including novel, highly potent Bcl-2, and dual Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitors, as well as candidates aimed at IAP and MDM2-p53 pathways, and next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). Ascentage Pharma is also the only company in the world with active clinical programs targeting all three known classes of key apoptosis regulators. The company is conducting more than 40 Phase I/II clinical trials in the US, Australia, Europe, and China. Ascentage Pharma has been designated for multiple Major National R&D Projects, including five Major New Drug Projects, one New Drug Incubator status, four Innovative Drug Programs, and one Major Project for the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.

Olverembatinib, the company's core drug candidate developed for the treatment of drug-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and the company's first approved product, has been granted Priority Review Designations and Breakthrough Therapy Designations by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). To date, the drug had been included into the China 2022 National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL). Furthermore, olverembatinib has been granted an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and a Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the US FDA, and an Orphan Designation by the EMA of the EU. To date, Ascentage Pharma has obtained a total of 16 ODDs from the US FDA and 1 Orphan Designation from the EMA of the EU for 4 of the company's investigational drug candidates.

Leveraging its robust R&D capabilities, Ascentage Pharma has built a portfolio of global intellectual property rights and entered into global partnerships with numerous renowned biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and research institutes such as UNITY Biotechnology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Mayo Clinic, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, MSD, and AstraZeneca. The company has built a talented team with global experience in the discovery and development of innovative drugs and is setting up its world-class commercial manufacturing and Sales & Marketing teams. One pivotal aim of Ascentage Pharma is to continuously strengthen its R&D capabilities and accelerate its clinical development programs, in order to fulfil its mission of addressing unmet clinical needs in China and around the world for the benefit of more patients.

