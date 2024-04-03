AACR 2024 Annual Meeting-Visit Senhwa Biosciences Exhibit Booth

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a drug development company focusing on first-in-class therapeutics for oncology, rare diseases, and infectious diseases, announces it will be exhibiting at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, 2024, held in San Diego, California, at the San Diego Convention Center from April 5 to 10.

The AACR Annual is one of the biggest and most important events in cancer research, and brings together clinicians, researchers, industry, policymakers, and patient organizations. Senhwa will display a booth for the first time at the conference (Booths: Ground Level #1454, open from April 7-10), showcasing the innovative mechanisms and clinical results of the company's two new drugs, Pidnarulex (CX-5461) and Silmitasertib (CX-4945) in treating various cancers and the combination with PARP inhibitors and IO therapeutics. The team is very excited to meet its research and medical partners, make new connections, and get updated with the latest advancements in cancer research.

Aside from the booth, the Company will host a dinner reception at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. Those partner physicians who have worked closely on clinical trials in the United States, Canada, Australia, Taiwan are invited and this event aims to explore more potential collaboration opportunities. a

At the same time, the Senhwa AACR team is led by CEO, Jin-Ding Huang Ph. D and also includes Ms. Joanne Lo, director of business development, Ms. Mermay Chen, director of strategy and Tzu-I Chao, director of drug development and other managers from the US subsidiary. The company's major focus is engaging with academic and industry researchers as well as with clinicians in person, and explore more opportunities, which may include cooperation in clinical trials, licensing agreements, introducing late-stage or marketed novel drugs to expand the company's current product line.

If you are attending this year's AACR and wish to learn more about how we can support your research or enroll in our clinical network program, visit us at Booth #1454 or get in touch with our team to schedule your meeting.

See you in San Diego!

About Silmitasertib

Silmitasertib is a first-in-class small molecule drug that targets the CK2 protein and acts as a CK2 inhibitor. Clinical studies thus far have shown Silmitasertib to be safe and well-tolerated in humans and is easily administered with its oral formulation. Silmitasertib is currently under development through several oncology programs in adults and children with recurrent/advanced or metastatic cancer. To date, three Phase I and one Phase I/II study of Silmitasertib in oncology, as well as two Phase II trials in infectious diseases, have been completed.

The US FDA has granted Silmitasertib Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma in December 2016, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Medulloblastoma in July 2020 and December 2021, respectively. Fast Track Designation was granted in August 2021 for the treatment of recurrent Sonic Hedgehog driven Medulloblastoma.

About Senhwa Biosciences

Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. is a leading clinical-stage company focused on developing first-in-class, next-generation DNA Damage Response therapeutics and seeks to address unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. Headquartered in Taiwan, with an operational base in San Diego, California, Senhwa is well-positioned to oversee the development of its compounds.

Silmitasertib (CX-4945) and Pidnarulex (CX-5461), both with novel mechanisms of action as anti-cancer drugs for the treatment of multiple indications, are the core products in Senhwa Bioscience's pipeline. Clinical trials are currently ongoing in Australia, Canada, United States and Taiwan.

Visit Senhwa Biosciences' website for more details: www.senhwabio.com

SOURCE Senhwa Biosciences, Inc.