AACSB Announces 2020 Business Accreditation Standards

TAMPA, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) is proud to announce new business accreditation standards in pursuit of its vision to transform business education around the world. For more than a century, AACSB accreditation has been synonymous with the highest standard of quality in business education. The new, principles-based standards further support schools as they deliver on their unique mission, emphasize outcomes in learning and research, and demonstrate positive societal impact—reinforcing the role of business schools as a force for good.

Following nearly two years of extensive stakeholder feedback and collaboration with members globally, the 2020 standards received enthusiastic support by the association's Accreditation Council, which comprises more than 870 schools in 56 countries and territories. The new standards represent AACSB's diverse global membership and recognize the importance of lifelong learning and the co-creation of impactful thought leadership.

"The 2020 standards were developed to inspire innovation and encourage agility within business schools at a time when market needs are changing rapidly and delivering value is essential," said Stephanie M. Bryant, AACSB's executive vice president and chief accreditation officer. "AACSB and our accredited schools are transforming business education and leading at a time when disruption is the new normal. We believe that, working together we can successfully solve some of society's grand challenges."

To learn more about the 2020 business accreditation standards and accreditation process, and how business schools are serving as a force for good, visit aacsb.edu/accreditation.

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

