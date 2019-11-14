AACSB Announces Schools ­­Delivering on Excellence and the Highest of Standards in Business Education

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) announced today that Alabama A&M University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University, Beijing Institute of Technology, BINUS Business School at Bina Nusantara University, Örebro University, and the University of Wollongong have earned accreditation in business.

Founded in 1916, AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the largest business education network connecting students, educators, and businesses worldwide. Through today's ratification, a total of 862 institutions across 56 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation in business. Furthermore, 188 institutions maintain supplemental AACSB accreditation for their accounting programs.

"AACSB accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curriculum development, and student learning," said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB International. "We congratulate each of the newly accredited institutions for earning this respected honor."

Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor, and peer-reviewed evaluation. During this multiyear path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB's accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

"The commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of a school's dedication—not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole," said Bryant. "Today's students are tomorrow's business leaders, and the addition of these six institutions to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact, both locally and globally."

For more information about AACSB accreditation, please visit aacsb.edu/accreditation.

About AACSB International

As the world's largest business education alliance, AACSB International (AACSB) connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and learning and development services to more than 1,700 member organizations and over 850 accredited business schools worldwide. AACSB's mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education. The global organization has offices located in Tampa, Florida, USA; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Singapore. For more information, visit aacsb.edu.

