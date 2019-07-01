AACSB Bridge Program Prepares Executives for Business School Teaching Career

TAMPA, Fla., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the valuable experience of senior-level professionals, the AACSB Bridge Program prepares individuals for a career transition from industry executive to business school instructor. Developed in 2006, the AACSB Bridge Program is an intensive five-day workshop that gives business executives an inside look into the business school classroom. With guidance from instructional experts, executives explore teaching techniques, course planning, simulations, and more.

The most recent AACSB Bridge Program, hosted by the Miami Business School at the University of Miami, included professionals with significant experience from a variety of fields, including accounting, data analytics, education, entertainment and the arts, financial services, media and technology, and retail.

The alumni of the June 2019 program include:

Amanda Alt Timothy Kirchner Philip Pirkle Danielle Ambrose Michael Lullo David Schenck Donald Compton Denise Maple Robert Schoeben John Dugan Peter Mellor Ingrid Simunic Richard Excell Scott Mendoza Darren Tapp Mark Gerber David Penn Shawn Tebben Kimberly Kelly-Rolfe S. Herbert Perlmutter Noel Wilbur Dawn Kink Michael Peterson Ji Zhou

"AACSB is enthusiastic about the added value experienced business professionals bring to the classroom," said Thomas R. Robinson, president and CEO of AACSB. "Alumni of the AACSB Bridge Program are well prepared to teach in a high-quality business school and will enhance the experience for all learners."

To be eligible for the program, applicants must be actively participating in their field of interest, have five to seven years of extensive industry experience, and have a master's degree or its equivalent. Individuals are carefully selected to ensure they can successfully enter the classroom and meet the requirements for an instructional practitioner at an AACSB-accredited institution.

Since its inception, more than 500 executives worldwide have successfully completed the program—from small business owners and entrepreneurs to individuals from corporations including Booz Allen Hamilton, Ernst & Young, ExxonMobile Corporation, KPMG, Lockheed Martin, Marathon Petroleum, NBC Universal, PwC, TruGreen, TIAA, and Time Warner Inc. Many of these executives now serve as valued faculty members at business schools throughout the world.

For more information on the recent cohort, please visit the AACSB Bridge Program on AACSB's website.

About AACSB International

As the world's largest business education alliance, AACSB International (AACSB) connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to more than 1,700 member organizations and over 840 accredited business schools worldwide. AACSB's mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education. The global organization has offices located in Tampa, Florida, USA; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Singapore. For more information, visit aacsb.edu.

SOURCE AACSB International

Related Links

http://aacsb.edu

