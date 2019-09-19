AACSB International President And CEO Tom Robinson Announces Plans To Retire

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) announces president and CEO Tom Robinson intends to retire. Robinson has led the global organization since 2015 and will continue to serve during the executive search process. The announcement was made to the AACSB Board of Directors during the September 2019 meeting in San Antonio, Texas, USA.

"It has been an honor to serve AACSB and contribute to the growth, vision, and future success of this very impactful association," said Robinson. "AACSB is founded on being a member-governed, volunteer-driven organization, which has been key to its success for over 100 years. I am proud to have been part of this legacy."

During his tenure, Robinson led the development of a new mission, vision, and strategic direction for AACSB, emphasizing business schools' impact as a force for good. Supporting AACSB's Collective Vision for Business Education, Robinson advocated for business schools' five key opportunities to thrive—opportunities that are now being realized through the work of AACSB's Business Education Alliance. Robinson also repositioned the AACSB brand as a "connector and convener" in the higher education ecosystem, which has led to deeper partnerships and increased awareness and engagement among learners, employers, educators, and industry stakeholders worldwide. Finally, Robinson directed efforts to reimagine the accounting and business accreditation standards, further strengthening AACSB as the highest-quality accreditation standard business schools can achieve globally.

"We thank Tom for his servant leadership, vision, and the strategic direction he has provided to AACSB," said John Elliott, AACSB board chair and interim provost at the University of Connecticut. "With the support of more than 1,000 volunteers, AACSB is well positioned to serve over 1,700 members in more than 100 countries and territories worldwide."

AACSB is establishing a selection committee and securing a global executive search firm to oversee the recruitment process for the president and CEO position, with the formal search expected to begin in October 2019.

About AACSB International

As the world's largest business education alliance, AACSB International (AACSB) connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to more than 1,700 member organizations and over 850 accredited business schools worldwide. AACSB's mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education. The global organization has offices located in Tampa, Florida, USA; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Singapore. For more information, visit aacsb.edu.

SOURCE AACSB International

Related Links

http://www.aacsb.edu

