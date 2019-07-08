AACSB Welcomes Its 2019-20 Board of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB), the world's largest business education alliance, announces its board of directors for the 2019–20 fiscal year.

"The evolving demands of both business and learners calls for enhanced collaboration between academe and industry," said Thomas R. Robinson, president and CEO of AACSB. "The committed volunteers of the AACSB Board of Directors are a strong and guiding force for business schools as they prepare the leaders and innovators of tomorrow."

Beginning July 1, 2019, the following prominent business education and business professionals from around the world will serve on the 2019–20 AACSB Board of Directors:

Board of Directors Leadership

John A. Elliott , University of Connecticut ( United States ), as chair

, ( ), as chair Linda U. Hadley , Columbus State University ( United States ), as vice chair-chair elect

, ( ), as vice chair-chair elect Caryn L. Beck-Dudley , Santa Clara University ( United States ), as immediate past chair

, ( ), as immediate past chair Jikyeong Kang, Asian Institute of Management ( Philippines ), as secretary-treasurer

), as secretary-treasurer Thomas R. Robinson , AACSB International ( United States ), as president and chief executive officer

Board Members With Terms Expiring 2020

Frank H. Bostyn, United Arab Emirates University ( United Arab Emirates )

University ( ) Luiz Artur Ledur Brito , Fundação Getulio Vargas - São Paulo (Brazil)

, Fundação - São Deborah H. Caplan , NextEra Energy, Inc.( United States )

, NextEra Energy, Inc.( ) Natalya Delcoure , Texas A&M University-Kingsville ( United States )

, ( ) Gerard George , Singapore Management University ( Singapore )

, ( ) Moez Limayem, University of South Florida ( United States )

( ) Eric R. Spangenberg , University of California, Irvine ( United States )

, ( ) Joyce A. Strawser , Seton Hall University ( United States )

Board Members With Terms Expiring 2021

McRae C. Banks , The University of North Carolina at Greensboro ( United States )

, The ( ) Shaun L. Budnik , KPMG LLP ( United States )

, KPMG LLP ( ) Robert Helsley , University of British Columbia (Canada)

, (Canada) Amy Hillman , Arizona State University ( United States )

, ( ) Alicia J. Jackson , Albany State University ( United States )

, ( ) Ilian Mihov , INSEAD (France)

, INSEAD (France) Sergey Myasoedov, IBS-Moscow ( Russia )

) Sarah E. Nutter , University of Oregon ( United States )

, ( ) François Ortalo-Magné, London Business School ( United Kingdom )

( ) Kar Yan Tam , The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology ( China )

, The ( ) Peter A. Todd , HEC School of Management, Paris (France)

Board Members With Terms Expiring 2022

Tracey Golden , Deloitte LLP ( United States )

, Deloitte LLP ( ) Idalene Kesner , Indiana University, Bloomington / Indianapolis ( United States )

, / ( ) Stefanie A. Lenway , University of St. Thomas-Minnesota ( United States )

, ( ) Tanuja Singh , St. Mary's University ( United States )

, ( ) Alexander Triantis , University of Maryland ( United States )

, ( ) Fan Wang , Sun Yat -sen University ( China )

For more information, visit aacsb.edu.

About AACSB International

As the world's largest business education alliance, AACSB International (AACSB) connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to more than 1,700 member organizations and over 840 accredited business schools worldwide. AACSB's mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education. The global organization has offices located in Tampa, Florida, USA; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Singapore. For more information, visit aacsb.edu.

