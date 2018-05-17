AACUS Makes First Operational Cargo Delivery to US Marines

AACUS completed its first closed loop mission from takeoff to landing for its intended purpose: actual cargo resupply to Marines. The AACUS enabled UH-1H helicopter successfully completed an autonomous cargo sustainment flight delivering 520 pounds of water, gasoline, MREs, and replacement communications gear including a packed cooler to represent urgently required cargo such as blood. This was the first ever autonomous point-to-point cargo resupply mission providing critical logistics support to Marines in need.

Developed under Office of Naval Research's (ONR) Innovative Naval Prototype program, the AACUS enabled UH-1 helicopter is capable of flying completely autonomously, using only its onboard sensors, advanced computers and intelligent algorithms to plan its trajectory and to select its own landing sites in unmapped and hazardous environments. "The AACUS program exceeded all of our expectations," said Dennis Baker, AACUS PM, "The team delivered on each of the ambitious technical performance goals, on schedule and under budget."

"Aurora is building autonomous systems that will enable tomorrow's intelligent aircraft," said John Langford, Aurora's founder and CEO. "Whether it's protecting Marines in combat or providing accessible urban transportation, autonomy is the key to the future of aerospace."

Aurora's AACUS program was recently selected by the American Helicopter Society (AHS) for its Howard Hughes Award in recognition of an outstanding improvement in fundamental helicopter technology brought to fruition in the previous 18 months. The AACUS team was recognized at the Grand Awards Banquet on May 16th during AHS's 74th Annual Forum & Technology Display in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information on Aurora visit www.aurora.aero

Aurora Flight Sciences, a Boeing Company, is an innovative technology company that develops smarter aircraft utilizing robust and intuitive autonomous systems. Aurora leverages the power of autonomy to make both manned and unmanned flight safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, Aurora has more than 550 employees and operates in six locations, including research and development centers in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Luzern, Switzerland; and manufacturing facilities in Bridgeport, West Virginia, and Columbus, Mississippi. To view recent press releases and for more about Aurora please visit our website at www.aurora.aero or follow us @AuroraFlightSci

