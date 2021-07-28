AAD adds animal, human health expertise to board, management

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AAD, developer of rapid diagnostic and data systems, today announced Dr. Rob Readnour and Joe Cook, III, both of Mountain Group Partners, and James Herbert, founder and former CEO of Neogen, have joined the company's board of directors. AAD also announced Tyler Brown has been named the company's vice president of sales and marketing.

The moves were made to help expedite the expansion of the use of AAD's diagnostics in the animal health industry and entry into the human diagnostics field. AAD's patented point-of-care technology has human and animal applications, and its fast, rugged test systems provide answers to drive rapid decisions in ways previously not possible.

"We are very pleased with the exceptional expertise we have been able to add to our board; our board provides invaluable oversight, advice and support to management based on relevant experience gained in their exemplary careers," said Joy Parr Drach, CEO of AAD. "We believe in the unique technology we have developed at AAD and are extremely gratified that such distinguished individuals share that belief and have joined our effort."

AAD's new board members include:

• Joe Cook, III, managing director of Mountain Group Partners (MGP), a Nashville-based venture capital firm that invests in early-stage companies in the life sciences, agtech, and technology sectors. Cook has served, and currently serves, on several non-profit boards supporting entrepreneurship as well as advising three companies focused on human diagnostics and monitoring. Prior to his involvement with MGP, Cook served in variety of senior investment banking and entrepreneurial roles.

• Dr. Rob Readnour, managing director of MGP. Dr. Readnour also currently serves as executive chairman of an animal health company developing an in-feed alternative to current methods of drug administration as well as five other companies in the animal or human health space. Prior to joining MGP, Dr. Readnour worked at Elanco Animal Health for 27 years, where he held several senior management positions, and helped lead Elanco's entry into new product segments by reinventing the way R&D is done.

• James Herbert, retired founder, CEO and chairman of Neogen Corporation. Herbert guided Neogen (NASDAQ: NEOG) as CEO from its founding in 1982 to more than $400 million in annual revenues and a market capitalization of more than $4 billion. Under Herbert's leadership, Neogen's portfolio of products and services grew to include innovative food safety and human diagnostics, animal health products, and animal genomics services. Herbert has management experience in animal biologics, specialized chemical research, medical instruments, aquaculture, animal nutrition, and poultry and livestock breeding and production. He has also served as a member of numerous boards of director.

Brown named AAD's VP of livestock sales and marketing

AAD has also named Tyler Brown as its vice president of sales and marketing. In the position, Brown will be responsible for sales and marketing of the AAD's diagnostic product portfolio, and management of the company's key accounts and prospects.

Brown recently joined AAD after many years of sales, sales management, and market development experience for some of world's largest animal health companies, including Merck Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc., and Animal Health International, Inc.

About AAD

AAD (Advanced Animal Diagnostics) provides rapid point-of-care diagnostic and data systems for fast animal and human health decisions. The company's QScout® line of rapid diagnostic tests empowers more precise care of animals and humans so they live healthier, more productive lives. Its diagnostic offerings inform real-time decisions that increase productivity, prevent losses, protect the food supply, and improve human and animal health well-being. For more information, visit www.QScoutLab.com, www.QScoutRLD.com or call 1-855 Q2COUNT.

QScout® is a registered trademark of AAD.

SOURCE Advanced Animal Diagnostics

