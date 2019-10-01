AADE Announces Donna Tomky Award for Excellence in Clinical Practice in Honor of Late AADE President

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Donna Tomky was a driving force at the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE) for the last 3 decades and was critical in paving the way for the widely recognized AADE7 Self-Care Behaviors. She served as a model for others striving to advance the specialty and before her passing, worked with AADE to setup an award for nurse practitioners working as leaders in diabetes care and integration.

"Donna was a beautiful person, on the inside and out. She was a visionary in the diabetes space and a wonderful diabetes care and education specialist who shared her knowledge and passion with so many of us," said AADE 2019 President Karen Kemmis. "Donna's legacy will continue to live on in her work, in those she touched and in this new award that will help others excel."

The Donna Tomky Award for Excellence in Clinical Practice will recognize a nurse practitioner who continues to advance the integration of self-management behaviors with clinical management through practice, health plan or health system innovation. The recipient will receive up to $1,000 in travel and complimentary registration to the AADE annual conference.

An AADE member since 1983, Tomky led the organization as president in 2011. She was an author of the original standards for outcomes measurement of diabetes self-management education and support, a report that led to the development of the AADE7 Self-Care Behaviors. Tomky was active in both the Utah and New Mexico AADE coordinating bodies.

To make a donation to support this award or for more information, please visit the AADE Foundation at DiabetesEducator.org/Donate.

About AADE

AADE is a multi-disciplinary professional membership organization dedicated to improving diabetes care through innovative education, management and support. With more than 14,000 professional members including nurses, dietitians, pharmacists, exercise specialists, and others, AADE has a vast network of practitioners working with people who have, are affected by or are at risk for diabetes. Learn more at www.diabeteseducator.org, or visit us on Facebook (American Association of Diabetes Educators), Twitter (@AADEdiabetes) and Instagram (@AADEdiabetes).

