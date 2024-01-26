Aadi Bioscience Announces Poster Presentations at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium

Real-world genomic analysis highlights unmet medical need in GU cancer patients with TSC1/2 inactivating alterations

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for patients with mTOR pathway alterations, today announced poster presentations at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, taking place January 25-27, 2024, in San Francisco, CA.

Abstract and poster presentation details are below:

Title: "Analysis of inactivating alterations in TSC1 and TSC2 in advanced genitourinary (GU) cancers from a real-world patient population in the Foundation Medicine genomic database"

Session Title: Poster Session B: Urothelial Carcinoma

Date/Time: January 26, 2024 – 11:30 – 1:00 pm; 5:45 – 6:45 pm PST

Presenting Author: Gopa Iyer, MD

Key Findings:

In a large real-world database of patients with advanced cancer, 1,828 (4.0%) of the 46,068 patients with GU cancers had at least one inactivating alteration in TSC1 or TSC2

or TSC1 and/or TSC2 inactivating alterations were present in 9.2% of patients with bladder cancer, 6.4% of patients with kidney cancer, and 0.6% of patients with prostate cancer

and/or inactivating alterations were present in 9.2% of patients with bladder cancer, 6.4% of patients with kidney cancer, and 0.6% of patients with prostate cancer GU cancers with TSC1 and/or TSC2 inactivating alterations were frequently microsatellite stable and of low tumor mutational burden (TMB)

and/or inactivating alterations were frequently microsatellite stable and of low tumor mutational burden (TMB) The PRECISION 1 study (NCT05103358) is currently enrolling patients with solid tumors harboring TSC1 and/or TSC2 inactivating alterations

Aadi is also presenting an encore Trials-in-Progress (TiP) poster from the ongoing PRECISION 1 study.

Title: "PRECISION 1: A phase 2, multicenter, open-label tumor-agnostic trial of nab-sirolimus for malignant solid tumors harboring pathogenic inactivating alterations in TSC1 and TSC2"

Session Title: Trials in Progress Poster Session C: Renal Cell Cancer: Adrenal, Penile, Urethral and Testicular Cancers

Date/Time: January 27, 2024 – 7:00 – 8:00 am; 11:30 am – 1:00 pm PST

Presenting Author: Gopa Iyer, MD

About Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Aadi is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically defined cancers to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations. Aadi received FDA approval and has commercialized FYARRO® for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).

Aadi has also initiated PRECISION1, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-intended trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve malignant solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on the Company's development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

