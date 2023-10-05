Aadi Bioscience Announces Poster Presentations at the North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (NANETS) 2023 Multidisciplinary NET Medical Symposium

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for patients with mTOR pathway alterations, today announced that two posters will be presented at the upcoming North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (NANETS) Multidisciplinary NET Medical Symposium, taking place October 4-6, 2023, in Montreal, Canada.

Details of the poster presentations are below:

Title: "Phase 2 study of nab-sirolimus in patients with well-differentiated and advanced or metastatic neuroendocrine tumors of the gastrointestinal tract, lung, or pancreas"

Date/Time: Thursday, October 5, 2023, 5:15 pm – 7:00 pm EDT

Presentation Location: Poster Gallery Location, Square Dorchester

Presenter: Scott Paulson, MD

Authors: Michael J. Demeure, MD; Allen L. Cohn, MD; Tara Seery, MD; Li Ding, MS, MA; Usman Aziz, MD; Willis Navarro, MD; Scott Paulson, MD

Highlights:

The PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway has been implicated in the pathogenesis and progression of NETs, though the use of oral mTORis as a treatment for NETs is limited by low bioavailability and the heterogeneity of the disease

nab -Sirolimus is a nanoparticle albumin-bound mTORi designed to preferentially target tumors and overcome the limitations of oral sirolimus

-Sirolimus is a nanoparticle albumin-bound mTORi designed to preferentially target tumors and overcome the limitations of oral sirolimus nab -Sirolimus is currently approved in the United States for the treatment of malignant perivascular epithelioid cell neoplasms

-Sirolimus is currently approved in for the treatment of malignant perivascular epithelioid cell neoplasms The efficacy and safety of nab -sirolimus in patients with advanced or metastatic NETs will be evaluated in this phase 2, multicenter, open-label, single-arm, US-based study

-sirolimus in patients with advanced or metastatic NETs will be evaluated in this phase 2, multicenter, open-label, single-arm, US-based study The study, NET-202 (NCT05997056), will enroll up to 21 efficacy evaluable patients at approximately three US centers. Enrollment for the study is planned to begin in the third quarter of 2023, with completion expected within 12–18 months

An encore presentation titled, "Phase 2, Multicenter, Open-label Basket Trial of nab-Sirolimus for Malignant Solid Tumors Harboring Pathogenic Inactivating Alterations in TSC1 and TSC2 (PRECISION1)" will also be presented on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

More information can be found on the North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (NANETS) website.

About Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Aadi is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations. Aadi received FDA approval in November 2021, and in February 2022 commenced commercialization of FYARRO® for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).

Aadi is conducting the PRECISION1 trial, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-directed study in patients with mTOR inhibitor-naïve malignant solid tumors harboring TSC1/TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on Aadi's development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

