Aadi Bioscience Announces Poster Presentations on Nab-Sirolimus at the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS) 2023 Annual Global Meeting

Aadi Bioscience

19 Oct, 2023

Aadi initiates Phase 2 trial investigating the combination of nab-sirolimus with letrozole for the treatment of advanced or recurrent endometrioid-type endometrial cancer (EEC)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for patients with mTOR pathway alterations, today announced e-poster presentations at the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS) 2023 Annual Global Meeting, taking place November 5-7, 2023, in Seoul, Korea.

Abstract and e-poster presentation details are below:

Title: "A phase 2, open-label, single-arm, prospective, multi-center study of nab-sirolimus plus letrozole in advanced or recurrent endometrioid endometrial cancer"
Session Title: e-poster
Date/Time: November 5-7, 2023
Authors: Lauren E. Dockery, MD, MS; Anna Priebe, MD; Linda Duska, MD, MPH; Angela K. Green, MD; Cara Mathews, MD; Fernanda Musa, MD; David O'Malley, MD; Allison Puechl, MD; Li Ding, MS, MA; Anita N. Schmid, PhD; Willis H. Navarro, MD; Brian Slomovitz, MD; Kathleen Moore, MD

Abstract highlights:

  • This is a Phase 2 open-label, multi-institutional study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of nab-sirolimus and letrozole in patients with advanced or recurrent endometrioid endometrial carcinoma, exploring the potential for this combination to produce additive anti-tumor activity in patients with endometrioid-type endometrial carcinoma (EEC)
  • Dysregulation of mTOR signaling is implicated in the pathology of EEC, in which >80% harbor PTEN or PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway alterations
  • Prior clinical studies with mTOR inhibitors and letrozole in endometrial cancer patients have yielded promising results
  • Alternative treatment options for advanced or recurrent endometrioid-type endometrial carcinoma (EEC) remain necessary despite recent pivotal data demonstrating improved outcomes with immunotherapy plus chemotherapy
  • In preclinical models, intravenous nab-sirolimus demonstrates significantly higher tumor growth inhibition, intra-tumoral drug accumulation, and greater mTOR target suppression compared with oral inhibitors

An encore presentation titled, "Phase 2, Multicenter, Open-label Basket Trial of nab-Sirolimus for Malignant Solid Tumors Harboring Pathogenic Inactivating Alterations in TSC1 and TSC2 (PRECISION1)" will be displayed as an e-poster during the meeting.

More information can be found on the IGCS meeting website.

About Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Aadi is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically defined cancers to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations. Aadi received FDA approval and has commercialized FYARRO® for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).

Aadi has also initiated PRECISION1, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-intended trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve malignant solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on the Company's development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Marcy Graham
[email protected] 

SOURCE Aadi Bioscience



