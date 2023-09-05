Aadi Bioscience to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Aadi Bioscience

05 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with mTOR pathway alterations, announced today participation at the following investor events:

  • H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference - The conference will take place September 11-13, 2023, in both a virtual and in-person format in New York City.  Scott Giacobello, Interim CEO and President and CFO of Aadi, will present in-person on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 12:00 pm ET
  • Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference – The conference will take place September 11-13, 2023, in New York City.  Mr. Giacobello will participate in an in-person fireside chat on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 9:30 am ET

The presentation and fireside chat will be webcast live on the IR pages of the Aadi Bioscience website and will be available for replay for approximately 30 days following each investor event.

About Aadi Bioscience, Inc.
Aadi is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically defined cancers to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations. Aadi received FDA approval in November 2021, and in February 2022 commenced commercialization of FYARRO® for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).

Aadi is conducting the PRECISION1 trial, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-directed study in patients with mTOR inhibitor-naïve malignant solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on Aadi's development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Marcy Graham
[email protected] 

