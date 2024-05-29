Aadi Bioscience to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a commercial-stage precision oncology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for cancers with alterations in the mTOR pathway, announced today participation in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, taking place June 5-6, 2024, in New York. Dave Lennon, Ph.D., President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, from 2:00 PM – 2:25 PM EDT.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on the IR pages of the Aadi Bioscience website and will be available for replay for approximately 30 days following each investor event.

About Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Aadi is a commercial-stage precision oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for cancers with alterations in the mTOR pathway, a key regulator of cell growth and cancer progression. To unlock the full potential of mTOR inhibition, Aadi uniquely combines nanoparticle albumin-bound (nab) technology with the potent mTOR inhibitor, sirolimus. Aadi received FDA approval and commercializes FYARRO® for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).

Aadi is exploring nab-sirolimus in PRECISION1, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-intended trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve malignant solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. Aadi is also exploring nab-sirolimus in two single-indication Phase 2 trials for difficult-to-treat mTOR-driven cancers: neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), and advanced or recurrent endometrioid-type endometrial cancer (EEC) in combination with letrozole. More information on Aadi's development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

