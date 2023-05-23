Aadi Bioscience to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, announced today participation at the following investor events:

  • TD Cowen's 4th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit:  Insights for ASCO & EHA - The virtual event, taking place May 30 - 31, 2023, incorporates fireside chats hosted by members of TD Cowen research team that focus on various aspects of health care. Scott Giacobello, Interim CEO and President and CFO of Aadi, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11:30 am ET
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – The conference will take place June 7-9, 2023, in New York City.  Mr. Giacobello will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 11:00 am ET.  Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. 

The fireside chats will be webcast live on the IR pages of the Aadi Biosciences website and will be available for replay for approximately 30 days following each investor event.

About Aadi Bioscience, Inc.
Aadi is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically defined cancers to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations. Aadi received FDA approval in November 2021, and in February 2022 commenced commercialization of FYARRO® for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).

Aadi is conducting the PRECISION 1 trial, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-directed study in patients with mTOR inhibitor-naïve malignant solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on Aadi's development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

