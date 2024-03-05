Aadi Bioscience to Present Multiple Posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for patients with mTOR-driven cancers, today announced poster presentations at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), taking place April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA.

AACR poster presentation details are below:

Title: "Evaluation of nab-sirolimus in combination with fulvestrant or PI3K pathway inhibitors to overcome resistance in breast cancer cell lines"

Session Title: Reversal of Drug Resistance 2

Location: Poster Section 25, Board Number 6

Abstract Number: 7196

Date/Time: Wednesday Apr 10, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Presenting Author: Shihe Hou, PhD

Title: "Correlation of nab-sirolimus tumor drug levels and improved tumor suppression in KRAS G12C non-small cell lung cancer xenografts treated with nab-sirolimus in combination with KRAS inhibitors"

Session Title: Targeting Kinase and ERK Pathways

Location: Poster Section 46, Board Number 3

Abstract Number: 6486

Date/Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Presenting Author: Shihe Hou, PhD

More information can be found on the AACR meeting website.

Aadi is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for cancers to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with alterations in the mTOR pathway, a key regulator of cell growth and cancer progression. Aadi received FDA approval and has commercialized FYARRO® for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).

Aadi has also initiated clinical trials of nab-sirolimus as a single agent or in combination for the treatment of other mTOR-driven cancers. PRECISION 1 (NCT05103358), a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-intended trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve malignant solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations is currently enrolling in the US and globally. A multicenter, open-label, single-arm Phase 2 study of nab-sirolimus in combination with letrozole is currently enrolling patients with advanced or recurrent endometrioid endometrial cancer (NCT05997017); nab-sirolimus is also being investigated as a single agent in an open-label, single-arm, Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with neuroendocrine tumors of the GI tract, pancreas, or lung (NCT05997056). More information on the Company's development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

