AAE Declares May 'Save Your Tooth Month'

Nothing looks, feels or functions like your natural tooth. Regular brushing and flossing, along with six-month check-ups from your dentist, can help you keep your teeth for a lifetime.

Sometimes your teeth may have infection or disease and will need additional care. When possible, you should always consider treatments to save your teeth.

A survey commissioned by the AAE revealed that more than half of Americans said the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to put off general dental check-ups, which can lead to serious oral health problems. The survey also showed that the pandemic is taking its toll on those working or studying remotely when it comes to changes to their daily dental hygiene routine. Significant findings include:

31% were snacking more on sweets

28% didn't schedule or forgot to schedule a dental visit

1 in 4 said they waited until later in the morning to brush their teeth, while 21% didn't brush in the morning at all

There was also a major drop off in flossing, with 24% saying they're flossing less frequently, while 23% say they aren't flossing

Millennials more frequently reported experiencing dental disruptions, with 43% of those surveyed indicating that working from home or attending virtual classes from home led to disruptions to their usual dental hygiene habits during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Clearly, the pandemic caused a major disruption in Americans' dental habits, which is leading to more serious tooth problems. Fortunately, it appears much of the public understands the importance of facing serious dental issues head on: Even with the pandemic, 60% say experiencing tooth pain that won't go away would lead them to make a dental appointment. The survey also asked about tooth loss versus procedures to save a bad tooth, with four out of five people stating that it's better to go the root canal route versus extraction.

When it comes to tooth pain, it's important to know that an endodontist is a toothache sufferer's greatest ally. It's also important to remember that it is extremely safe to visit the endodontist in the era of COVID-19, with endodontists practicing the utmost caution and disinfection protocol. Even at the height of the U.S.'s COVID-19 shutdown period in the spring of 2020, most endodontic practices remained open to safely treat dental emergencies.

To keep emergency rooms clear, in the case of a dental emergency, you should continue seek an endodontist instead of dialing 911.

Find a tooth saving specialist known as an endodontist at findmyendodontist.com Visit aae.org/sytm to learn more about how you can get involved in Save Your Tooth Month, and be sure to keep up with the AAE on social media:

About Our Sponsor:

Sonendo, Inc. is a privately held company developing innovative technologies to transform dentistry by Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. The GentleWave® System shows significant improvements in clinical efficacy and practice efficiency when compared to standard root canal treatment1,2,3. The System produces virtually no aerosols4 as it is closed-loop and the procedure is performed with a single-use, sterilized instrument, which eliminates the risk of cross-contamination. For most patients, the procedure can be performed in a single visit5, which reduces the risk of exposure to virus and improves convenience, with minimal to no pain post-procedure6. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO Software, the developer of the most widely used endodontic practice management software in the world, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO software seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting, CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System. For more information about Sonendo visit www.sonendo.com. For information about TDO visit www.tdo4endo.com. The GentleWave System is cleared for use in the US and Canada and not available in other markets at this time.

1Sigurdsson A et al. (2016) J Endod. 42:1040-48. 2Molina B et al. (2015) J Endod. 41:1701-05. 3Trope M et al. (1999) J Endod. 25:345–50. 4Data on file at Sonendo; internal testing report# TR20-002. 5Sigurdsson et al. J Endod 2018; 44(3):510-517. 6Sigurdsson et al. J Endod 2016; 41(7):1040-10484.

About the American Association of Endodontists

The AAE is headquartered in Chicago and represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of 12 dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information about the AAE, visit the Association's website at aae.org. For more patient focused information, visit aae.org/patients.

Contact:

Kim FitzSimmons, 800-872-3636

Elisabeth Lisican, 312-872-0460

Michael Dobrow, 312-872-0462

SOURCE American Association of Endodontists (AAE)