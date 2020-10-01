AAE Team Achieves PCMA Digital Event Strategist Certification

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All American Entertainment (AAE) is pleased to announce that four team members have earned the Digital Event Strategist Certification offered through the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA.)

The team members who are now certified as Digital Event Strategists are:

Edie Boan , Director of Client Services;

, Director of Client Services; Marissa Gallo , CMP, Logistics Manager;

, CMP, Logistics Manager; Katie Carson , Senior Account Executive; and

, Senior Account Executive; and Maddy Robinson , Account Manager.

This certification from PCMA recognizes individuals as authorities on digital and live stream events. From technology platforms to event formats, the DES certification program covered a wide range of virtual event best practices .

"Everything I learned through this certification process allows me to be perfectly aligned with meeting our clients' objectives for their events," Boan said. "This certification is most helpful when I work with first-time event planners who rely on our expertise. It also allows me to help prepare our speakers with technology guidance for their virtual event live streams and recordings."

"Our team has seen a tremendous increase in the demand for support of virtual events," said Greg Friedlander, CEO. "It is important for us to be a trusted resource for our clients, whether they plan live, virtual, or even hybrid events in the future. I am very proud of our team for this achievement."



About All American Entertainment

All American Entertainment (AAE) is a full-service speakers bureau and talent booking agency, exclusively representing the interests of meeting and event planners to select, book and execute events with keynote speakers and entertainment that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences. As one of the largest global talent buyers, AAE has booked over $200M of celebrity talent on behalf of thousands of the most respected companies and organizations in the world. Since 2002, AAE has connected thousands of live and virtual events around the world with their perfect speaker, host, celebrity, or performer.

For more information about All American Entertainment, please visit www.allamericanspeakers.com or call 1-800-698-2536.

