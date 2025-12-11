AAEM Launches Certifying Exam Review Course for ABEM's New Format

Simulation-based course prepares physicians for the 2026 ABEM Certifying Exam

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Emergency Medicine (AAEM) has launched the Certifying Exam Review Course, a one-day, in-person simulation experience designed to help emergency physicians prepare for the American Board of Emergency Medicine's (ABEM) new Certifying Exam, debuting in 2026.

The upcoming ABEM Certifying Exam replaces the traditional oral boards with a simulation-based format that evaluates clinical reasoning, procedural skill, and communication under pressure. It marks a major evolution in how emergency physicians demonstrate readiness.

"This transition represents a major shift in how emergency physicians are evaluated," said Robert Frolichstein, MD FAAEM, President of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine. "AAEM's Certifying Exam Review Course gives physicians the opportunity to experience that environment before the real exam, building confidence through realistic, hands-on practice."

Developed by experienced emergency physicians and educators, the AAEM Certifying Exam Review Course recreates the intensity of ABEM's new format. Participants work through live simulations, receive detailed feedback from expert examiners, and practice critical decision-making in real time. The experience is designed to sharpen clinical judgment and communication while helping participants build the confidence to perform when it matters most.

As emergency medicine moves toward performance-based assessment, AAEM's new initiative bridges the gap between clinical practice and exam readiness, ensuring physicians are not only knowledgeable but capable under pressure.

For more than 25 years, AAEM has been a trusted leader in emergency medicine education, preparing thousands of physicians for board certification through its oral exam review programs. The Certifying Exam Review Course continues that legacy, combining innovation, experience, and physician-led education to support the next generation of emergency physicians.

To learn more or register for an upcoming session, visit https://www.aaem.org/certifying-exam-review-course/.

