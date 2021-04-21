AAEOY, Hosted by Chinese Institute of Engineers, Announces the Second Phase of 2020-2021 Awardees

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian American Engineer of the Year Award (AAEOY) Executive Committee announces the AAEOY 2020-2021 second phase awardees as follows:

AAEOY Distinguished Awards

Distinguished Leadership in Technology Award

Ms. Anne Chow, CEO, AT&T Business, AT&T Communications, LLC

Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award

Mr. Jensen Huang, Founder, President and CEO, NVIDIA

Asian American Executive of the Year Award

Ms. Jennifer Zhao, ams

Asian American Engineer of the Year Award

Mr. Pratik Gupta, IBM

Col. Danielle Ngo, U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

Dr. Khanh Pham, U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory

Asian American Most Promising Engineer of the Year Award

Ms. Indu Shukla, U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center

The awardee profiles and pictures are posted at www.aaeoy.org

The AAEOY Award is presented each year since 2002 as part of the US National Engineers Week program to honor outstanding Asian American professionals in academia, public service, and industries. It is hosted by the Chinese Institute of Engineers, USA (CIE-USA), and sponsored by corporations and the community.

Traditionally, there is a banquet and award ceremony to recognize and celebrate the achievements of the awardees. However, due to the uncertainty and restrictions brought on by COVID-19, the ceremony has been transformed into a series of online activities including Executive Forum, Talent Meet-up/Career Fair, and Speaker Series. The capstone event, the virtual award ceremony, is scheduled for July 18, 2021, with an online VIP Gala on July 17, 2021.

Chinese Institute of Engineers, USA (CIE-USA), founded in 1917 in New York, is a non-profit organization promoting the advancements of science and technology, as well as STEM education. CIE-USA has 7 chapters throughout the US.

Contact:

Wilson Yen

9499237888

[email protected]

SOURCE Chinese Institute of Engineers - San Francisco Chapter