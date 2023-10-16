AAF AMERICAN ADVERTISING AWARDS ANNOUNCES ANNUAL CALL FOR ENTRIES

News provided by

American Advertising Federation

16 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

Acknowledged to be the Largest and Most Representative Industry Competition

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Advertising Federation (AAF) announced today its Call for Entries for the first tier of its American Advertising Awards.  The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, befitting the AAF which is widely recognized as the "unifying voice for advertising." 

Continue Reading

Beginning today, entrants can compete in the three-tiered national competition, vying to win an ADDY Award as the best in their respective markets.  Winners from the 120 first-tier, local market competitions then advance to compete on the District level, with District winners forwarded to the national stage. 

The American Advertising Awards attracts more than 25,000 entries annually.  Last year, just 64 Gold ADDY Awards were bestowed nationally in the professional portion of the competition, with Best of Show presented to Goodby, Silverstein & Partners for its Cheetos "Hands-Free" integrated campaign.  In addition, 15 Gold ADDYs were awarded in the Student division.

"The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising," said Dawn Reeves, EVP, Member Services & Programs at AAF, adding, "Proceeds for entries are used to enhance advertising through programs such as public service internships, advocacy groups, advertising education and consumer awareness.  In other words, win/win:  win an ADDY, help the industry."

Winners of the 2023-24 American Advertising Awards will be announced at the American Advertising Awards National Gala in Salt Lake City on May 31, 2024.  The awards are often viewed as a window to work that may also perform well at other high profile creative award shows later in the year.

Click here to learn more about how to enter the first tier of the 2023-24 American Advertising Awards.

ABOUT AAF
The AAF's Board of Directors guides and oversees the Federation's signature events and initiatives, including the Advertising Hall of Fame, Advertising Hall of Achievement, American Advertising Awards, Advertising Day on the Hill, Most Promising Multicultural Students Program, and HBCUs for Advertising  – all serving the Federation's 30,000+ professional members nationwide, 4,000+ students and educators, and more than 60+ corporate members spanning media and tech companies, advertisers and agencies.  Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF), acts as the "Unifying Voice for Advertising."  Visit https://aaf.org.

SOURCE American Advertising Federation

Also from this source

AAF 廣告成就堂迎來黃金時間

AAF 廣告成就堂迎來黃金時間

「廣告界的統一聲音」全美廣告聯合會 (AAF) 本日宣佈，八位新成員入選其著名的 AAF 廣告成就堂 (AHOA)。AHOA 旨在表彰那些協助帶領行業前進的 40...
AAF ADVERTISING HALL OF ACHIEVEMENT GOES PRIME TIME

AAF ADVERTISING HALL OF ACHIEVEMENT GOES PRIME TIME

The American Advertising Federation (AAF), the "unifying voice for advertising," announced eight new inductees into its prestigious AAF Advertising...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Awards

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.